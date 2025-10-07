John Calipari embracing Razorbacks stars from past returning frequently
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — John Calipari understands the success of former Arkansas players that came before him is important to his program branding as Head Hog.
Actually, he embraces the notion.
With his second Arkansas season fast-approaching, Calipari has not only welcomed in the program's coaching GOAT in Nolan Richardson, but he's welcomed a never-ending train of former Razorbacks stars.
En masse in some instances. Players' who thrived in different eras spanning different decades of Arkansas' proud and storied basketball program.
Calipari's had more success delivering players to the NBA than any college coach in history when totaling his tenures leading UMass, Memphis, and Kentucky.
So far at Arkansas, he's had one player drafted, Adou Thiero, who was selected early in the second round of the 2025 NBA Draft in June.
He's likely to have multiple draft picks plucked from his current team once their season ends next spring.
With his track record already cemented in iconic status, he still seeks to bring the Hoop Hogs' past into his current program's branding and recruiting circles.
He's invited Richardson into the program's basketball performance center to speak to both of his first two Razorbacks teams, at times in-season and at other times off-season.
The list of former Hogs who've passed through the doors just in recent weeks is impressive: Famed Triplet Ron Brewer, Sr., Darrell Walker, Alvin Robertson, Joe Kleine, Todd Day, Corey Beck, Dwight Stewart, Clint McDaniel, Al Dillard, Bobby Portis, Isaiah Joe, Jaylin Williams, and Anthony Black.
Beck, Stewart, McDaniel, and Dillard — a quartet that helped Arkansas win the program's only national title (1993-94) — each recently spoke to the team during a practice.
Beck, who played in parts of three NBA seasons bridging the mid-1990s to the late '90s, was courtside inside the performance center on Sunday watching the Razorbacks go through their Pro Day with all 30 NBA teams in attendance.
Portis was on campus to see Calipari as well as attend Arkansas' home football game against Notre Dame on Sept. 27.
Joe, now in his sixth NBA season and coming off a championship with the Oklahoma City Thunder in June, was inside the performance center during a practice in mid-September, which happened to coincide with the official visit of recent 2026 Hog pledge Abdou Toure.
Williams, now in his fourth NBA season and coming off a championship with the Oklahoma City Thunder in June, was on campus the weekend of Sept. 19-21 when two 2026 5-star prospects, Jordan Smith, Jr., and Arafan Diane, were taking their official visits.
Williams and the two recruits were part of a group that had an outing to Top Golf during the visit weekend.
Black was inside the performance center in late August, coinciding with the official visit of 2026 5-star guard Caleb Holt.
Calipari frequently makes trips off campus during the NBA season to support his former players courtside during their games.
So when those opportunities include former Hogs competing in the same games as his former players, he jumps at the chance to promote and support those players as well.
In addition to the aforementioned Joe and Williams and their NBA championship run with OKC last season, their Thunder teammates Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (the league's reigning MVP) and Cason Wallace both played for Calipari at Kentucky.
Calipari was courtside for multiple Thunder playoff games last season, and his social media posts were full of praise and support for his guys as well as the former Hogs.
It's a two-way street: Calipari ventures out to support the players who helped make his programs thrive, and he invites them back to campus whenever their schedules permit.
The coordination to keep former players plugged into the program they helped build is not only brilliant marketing to keep the vibes positive, but it's a genuine outreach given Calipari's proven track-record of a players-first approach to leadership.
The connections linking past, present, and future are undeniably invaluable.
Calipari not only gets it, but he's doubling down on it by merging his vast successes with those of the program he currently serves.