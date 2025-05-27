All Hogs

Knox should be one of Hogs top paid players upon return

Return of super sophomore gives Calipari potential superstar in making next season

Jacob Davis

Arkansas Razorbacks guard Karter Knox drives for a layup against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Sweet 16.
Arkansas Razorbacks guard Karter Knox drives for a layup against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Sweet 16. / Michael Morrison-Hogs on SI Images
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Karter Knox's return at Arkansas means everything for Arkansas and second-year coach John Calipari for next season.

The 6-foot-6, 220 pound small forward played his best basketball from February until the end of the postseason as he became one of the Arkansas' top offensive options.

Over the team's final 15 games, Knox posted nearly 11 points, four rebounds, two assists on 54% from the field, 45% from three and a healthy 79% at the free throw line.

Not only has he adjusted how to play at the college level, Knox can continue to develop as an offensive playmaker and potentially be the focal point of Arkansas' offense next season.

Arkansas Razorbacks commit Darius Acuff
Arkansas Razorbacks commit Darius Acuff is introduced during a timeout in the first half against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Bud Walton Arena. / Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

Of course, Calipari brings in his next crop of freshmen headlined by a pair of 5-star McDonald's All-American guards Darius Acuff and Meleek Thomas.

Both young men have displayed an ability to score at a high clip throughout their prep careers, respectively.

Like Knox, there is often a freshman wall to navigate around but should be completely capable of shooting themselves out of it.

One other key in bringing back Knox to go along with other returners such as D.J. Wagner, Trevon Brazile and Billy Richmond is for team chemistry.

Each of them played a vital role in turning the team around last season after a 1-6 start in SEC play.

Once the calendar flipped to February and things began to click, the team learned to rely on each other in moments of adversity.

"[Getting to the Sweet 16] definitely shows our chemistry, how much of a brotherhood are we," Knox said after the loss to Texas Tech. "We started out 0-5 and we came to the Sweet 16."

Proper expectations would be that Knox can develop into a star in Calipari's system due to his size, length, athleticism and shooting ability.

He is a three level scorer who forced the issue whether he played shooting guard or wing.

It's also hard to ignore the leadership quality he brings to the roster after struggling early on during his freshman season.

There were times when Arkansas could have let go of the rope and allowed the 2024-25 season to be a lost one but his never give up attitude was a contributing factor to the Razorbacks turnaround.

Arkansas Razorbacks head coach John Calipari talks with guard D.J. Wagner, forward Karter Knox, guard Johnell Davi
Arkansas Razorbacks head coach John Calipari talks with guard D.J. Wagner (21), forward Karter Knox (11), and guard Johnell Davis (1) against the Mississippi Rebels during the second half at Bridgestone Arena. / Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Knox is in a similar situation as Wagner with connections to Calipari's staff going back a decade to when his brother, Kevin played at Kentucky in 2018.

Calipari's history of getting his players to the league intrigued Karter as he wanted that for himself and join his brother as a first round draft pick.

It might take an extra 12 months to hear his name called but things are much different in college athletics now that just five years ago.

Players like Knox have an opportunity to profit more off their name, image and likeness in comparison to late first round and second round draft picks.

Those drafted toward the end of the first round are projected to make around $2.3 million in their first year in the league.

With the Razorbacks supposedly in the $10 million roster club, it makes sense that Knox and some of his teammates have a rather high salary this year.

"These programs either have $10 million committed already or are easily capable of reaching that total in roster-building efforts by the end of this year's transfer cycle.
They are 2025's whales of the portal, loading up on most of the priciest players and drastically inflating the market in the process."

Matt Norlander, CBS Sports.

Other teams reportedly meeting that threshold alongside Arkansas include Texas Tech, Duke, BYU, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisville, North Carolina, Michigan and St. John's.

Florida, the defending national champions aren't far behind with around $8 million in funds pledged for next season.

The Gators signed Razorbacks transfer point guard Boogie Fland in a package that is believed to have surpassed $2.1 million, which should make him one of the highest paid players in the country.

