Opportunistic Wildcats Snap Razorbacks' 17-Game Home Winning Streak

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Kentucky Wildcats came in with the purpose of spoiling Arkansas' nearly year-long home winning streak of 17 games and were able to come in and do just that.

In what was a chippy foul and free throw fest inside Bud Walton Arena, the Wildcats were finally able to issue payback from last season with an 85-77 victory.

There was plenty of excitement brewing for tipoff as thousands of Arkansas students lined the sidewalks, fans in attendance arrived decked out in white upon Billy Richmond's request, but it was Kentucky that had the mental edge throughout.

"You've got to give [Kentucky] credit," Calipari said. "They made us play a certain way. We didn't have a whole lot of turnovers. We didn't but you got to make some shots. That's the crazy thing about this game, and we had been doing that, we didn't do it tonight."

'Cats More Physical

From the outset of this one, Kentucky did all the little things necessary to go into a wild SEC road environment to come out victorious.

The Razorbacks pride themselves on getting out in transition, but weren't able to do much of that due to getting caught off screens and allowing the Wildcats to come down with plenty of loose balls and offensive boards.

"If you don't rebound, and they're making 60% of their shots and threes, then once they miss, rebound, it's hard to run," Calipari said. "They're all made goals."

Arkansas Razorbacks coach John Calipari on the sidelines against the Winthrop Eagles at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Ark. | Arkansas Communications

Kentucky closed the night with a plus-9 rebound advantage and that includes being aggressive by fighting for every loose ball which doesn't show up on the stat sheet.

"I knew the game was going to be physical, I told them,'Iit may be a little chippy, but you cannot get a technical or do something that costs us a game,'" Calipari said. "And it's exactly what happened, and I talked about it, but, you know, it's a great lesson.

"These games, you're going through a season, there's stuff that happens. We shoot 49%, almost 50% but we're 3-for-14 and 60% from the [free throw] line. Well, then you're not going to win. I mean, you're not."

Free Throws Weren't Cheap Enough

Lead official Doug Shows and his crew had a quick whistle for most of the night with some benefit towards Arkansas. While the Razorbacks had plenty of opportunity to take command of the game, struggles from the stripe showed up again making 16-of-26 attempts at the line.

This is the second straight home game the Razorbacks have shot poorly from the charity stripe as last Saturday's game against LSU saw them make only 7-of-18 attempts.

"We shot airballs from the free throw line, 'What?," Arkansas coach John Calipari said in his postgame press conference.

Arkansas was averaging nearly 76% from the line in SEC play, which was good for No. 5 among conference teams.

But when each game comes down to the wire these are the type of points that matter most and draw a fine line between teams that can advance deep in March and those that go home early.

Three Point Woes

For the second consecutive game, Arkansas struggled mightily from three by going 3-of-14 from beyond the arc.

Arkansas Razorbacks guard Darius Acuff Jr (5) drives against Kentucky Wildcats guard Collin Chandler (5) during the second half at Bud Walton Arena. Kentucky won 85-77. | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

After weathering a rough shooting night from deep on the road against Oklahoma Tuesday night, it seemed like the Razorbacks would be able to put that away by coming back home for a showdown with Kentucky, but the Wildcats were able to limit those opportunities.

The Razorbacks have been solid in transition notably because of being such a threat from deep. However, Kentucky's length, effort defensively and desire for payback after being embarrassed last season in Rupp Arena won out.

