Hawks Serve as Slump-Buster for Pair of Struggling Razorbacks
It was a feel-good game inside Bud Walton Arena as No. 19 Arkansas finally asserted its dominance against an inferior opponent with a 109-35 win over Maryland Eastern Shore.
These types of results should always be taken with a grain of salt, but Razorback fans certainly enjoyed seeing Johnell Davis and Karter Knox break out of lengthy slumps against the Hawks with the schedule set to pick up substantially beginning with Illinois Thursday.
The duo entered play shooting a combined 5-of-34 from three-point range. Against Little Rock on Friday, they scored just eight total points on 3-of-16 shooting from the field.
Both reached double-figures by halftime and ended the night combining for 37 points, 7-of-14 shooting from three, 11 rebounds, five assists and just one turnover in an effort that showed how deep Arkansas can be when everybody eats.
"For us to be where we want to be, guys like (Knox) and Johnell Davis have to play well for us," assistant coach Chin Coleman said. "If everyone is good, nobody has to be great. We have a team where if everyone is good, we don't have to have someone go in a phone booth, put on a cape and be Super Man."
Knox, who entered play with 13 total points on the season on 16% shooting, air-balled his first shot before erupting for a game-high 21 points on 8-of-14 shooting with a trio of three-pointers to go along with six rebounds in 24 minutes.
Despite the slow start, the wired-to-score wing remained confident and leaned on the support from his teammates until the shots started to fall.
"It happens," Knox said of his early-season slump. "It doesn't stop me from putting in the work or going hard. I still keep going, try to play the right way, get my teammates involved. Confidence never went away. It just keeps boosting and boosting from this game.
"It felt good to get going., I've been putting the work in at the gym. Teammates kept believing in me. They knew it was going to fall, and tonight was the night."
Davis — a prolific and efficient scorer at Florida Atlantic — had not reached double-figures scoring since the opener against Lipscomb, but shook off the cobwebs early with a pair of catch-and-shoot corner threes.
He finished with a season-best 16 points on an efficient 5-of-8 shooting overall with four threes. Davis also added five rebounds, four assists and a pair of steals.
Davis has a reputation as a gym-rat, which Coleman credited for his breakout game against Maryland Eastern Shore, while acknowledging Knox as another Razorback who puts in extra time working on his game.
"[Davis is] just falling back on the training," Coleman said. "We have a culture of work. Our guys work hard. They live in the gym. They get up enough shots. It's not a lack of work or lack of confidence. You build confidence on your own.
"I would say Karter and Nelly are probably neck and neck in terms of guys that spend the most time on the gym working on their games."
Arkansas returns to action Thanksgiving Day for a marquee matchup with Illinois from T-Mobile Center in Kansas City. Tipoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. (CT).