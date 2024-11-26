All Hogs

Live Blog: Arkansas vs. Maryland Eastern Shore

Razorbacks have one final tune-up until schedule takes huge leap

Kent Smith

Boogie Fland (2) leads the huddle with Adou Thiero (3), Johnell Davis (1), DJ Wagner (21), Trevon Brazile (4) against the Troy Trojans. The Razorbacks won 65-49.
Boogie Fland (2) leads the huddle with Adou Thiero (3), Johnell Davis (1), DJ Wagner (21), Trevon Brazile (4) against the Troy Trojans. The Razorbacks won 65-49. / Nilsen Roman - Hogs on SI Images
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas Razorbacks get one last chance to run short-handed and still have a legitimate chance to hold up before the schedule gets too tough to continue playing with such a small line-up because of injuries.

The biggest storyline tonight will be whether Trevon Brazile comes back from injury. It was reported last week that he wants to get minutes in before the Illinois game on Thanksgiving.

That may not be entirely up to him as Calipari might think its in the team's best interest to keep him rested and safe from injury for a few more days to make sure he at least makes it to Kansas City fully upright. Speaking of the Illini, Illinois beat Maryland Eastern Shore by 37 last weekend.

The Hawks will leave Fayetteville to face the Hogs' last opponent, Little Rock, on Wednesday in a quick sweep through the state.

