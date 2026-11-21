FAYETTEVILLE — Since he arrived on campus, Finnish forward Miikka Muurinen has been the source of much hype around Arkansas fans.

However, the seven-footer has been largely underwhelming in Arkansas' first six games, especially defensively. While he's scored in double figures thrice, his effort on the defensive side of the ball has left much to be desired.

That came to a head on Friday, when Muurinen gave up a fast break dunk in Arkansas' 92-48 win over Mississippi Valley State and had five turnovers to just one assist while scoring four points on 2-6 shooting from the field.

Nov 20, 2026; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks forward Miikka Muurinen (3) shoots a three point shot during the first half against the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils at Bud Walton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Coach is not going to let him off the hook," associate head coach Chin Coleman said. "He's got to defend. He's got to rebound. He led us in rebounds tonight. He can go get rebounds where other guys can't go get them because his size, his length, his athleticism, and he's got to be a sign and sound for us defensively. And then you'll be able to see his offensive game. But you can't have the offensive game if you don't have that part of the game."

Muurinen pulled down seven rebounds and had three blocks and a steal in Friday's win.

"He's been held to a different standard," Coleman said. "We know how gifted he is offensively, but that weapon will not be able to get used if you're not doing the other things. So, he's got to fall in love with the the mundane, so to speak, the stuff that doesn't fuel his tank, the stuff that he doesn't think is important, which is the defensive stuff and the rebounding and all that, the toughness stuff, and then if he falls in love with that, then everybody else can fall in love with his offensive game. But you can't put one before the other, and so he's got to figure that part out. "

Muurinen played 21 minutes on Friday and had a plus-minus of 23 when he was on the floor, but his turnovers were costly.

So far, Muurinen hasn't lived up to his five-star billing, and if effort issues persist, conversations are going to have to be had about whether or not he should still be in the starting lineup.

Sign up to our free newsletter, and follow us on Facebook, X (Twitter), Instagram and subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest in Razorback news.