Missouri vs. Arkansas Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 9

The No. 23 Missouri Tigers suffered a tough loss in Week 7, falling to Ole Miss 31-3. They're now fresh off their BYE week ready to take on one of the worst teams in the SEC, the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Arkansas also had a Week 8 BYE, but they had their first conference win in Week 7, beating Vanderbilt 31-21.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this Week 9 SEC showdown.

Missouri vs. Arkansas Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Missouri -10 (-108)

Arkansas +10 (-112)

Moneyline

Missouri -380

Arkansas +300

Total

OVER 49.5 (-108)

UNDER 49.5 (-112)

Missouri vs. Arkansas How to Watch

Date: Saturday, October 31

Time: 7:45 pm ET

Venue: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium

How to Watch (TV): SEC Network

Missouri record: 5-2 (2-2 in SEC)

Arkansas record: 3-4 (1-3 in SEC)

Missouri vs. Arkansas Betting Trends

Missouri is 6-4 against the spread in the last 10 meetings between these two teams

The UNDER is 6-4 in the last 10 meetings between these two teams

Missouri is 3-4 against the spread this season

The UNDER is 4-3 in Missouri games this season

Arkansas is 3-4 against the spread this season

The UNDER is 5-2 in Arkansas games this season

Missouri vs. Arkansas Key Player to Watch

Cayden Lee, WR - Missouri Tigers

Only two receivers on this Missouri team have more than 10 receptions this year, and one of them is Cayden Lee, who has hauled in 47 receptions for 678 yards and five touchdowns. Missouri has a chance to bounce back offensively in a big way in this game, and if they do, Lee is going to have to play a big role in their production on Saturday.

Missouri vs. Arkansas Prediction and Best Bet

I still firmly believe that the Arkansas Razorbacks are one of the worst power conference teams in the country. Despite getting an SEC win two weeks ago, they still rank 103rd in net EPA per play and 116th in net success rate. By comparison, Missouri ranks 26th and 49th in those two metrics.

The Tigers' passing attack has been effective this season, and they should have no problem moving the ball against a defense that's 114th in success rate.

I'll lay the points with the Tigers on Saturday.

Pick: Missouri -10 (-108) via DraftKings

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