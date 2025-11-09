Missed opportunities were difference in Razorbacks loss to Spartans
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Just like last season, the Arkansas Razorbacks fall short in a non-conference game away from home and learned quite a bit about themselves.
This time it happened to be a true road game at the Breslin Center against No. 22 Michigan State in what was a physical game that went down to the wire with the Spartans pulling out a 69-66 victory.
Of course, the Razorbacks have a lot to work on over the next few weeks, and have a multiple chances to get things corrected before it hits the road again to face Duke in Chicago on Thanksgiving Day.
Defensive lapses
One of the major issues going on Saturday night was the Razorbacks inability to limit Michigan State's ability to backdoor itself to the rim. The Spartans grabbed 19 offensive rebounds and converted them into 18 second chance points, which was ultimately the deciding factor in Arkansas' loss.
There were multiple loose rebounds that wandered aimlessly into the arms of Michigan State players, limiting Arkansas from getting out in transition on multiple occassions.
Michigan State used an 11-5 early second half run to take the lead and never looked back, giving Arkansas plenty to figure out defensively.
Arkansas was outrebounded by Michigan State 45-33 but eventually improved once Calipari implemented a two big lineup with Malique Ewin and Nick Pringle down the stretch.
The Razorbacks struggles didn't just fall on its defense either as its offense seemed to give up on a few second half possessions. There were some issues with Arkansas guards being complacent with high ball screens and taking ill-advised shots with time to work with against the shot clock.
"We did some half-decent stuff," Arkansas coach John Calipari said after the loss. "It’s just that some decisions in possessions, like, you go and have a great possession and follow it up with a bad one. Quick shot, no screen, something. But again, I’ll have to watch the tape. I’m not looking forward to it, but I will."
Rattled youngsters
There were some times Arkansas' pair of five-star freshmen didnt make the best decisions in likely the craziest of environments they've ever played in.
While both have been ball dominant, Calipari remains adamant they play within the offense for Arkansas to see the fruits of their labor.
A defensive lapse by Darius Acuff led Michigan State's Jeremy Fears' three free throw attempts likely cost Arkansas a bonus possession, which forced the Razorbacks to rush things on offense instead.
"I told Meleek at one point, ‘I appreciate the fact that you had the courage to shoot that again.’ But I also told him, ‘you got it back and DJ Wagner was wide open," Calipari said. "Throw him the ball.’ And he may say, ‘well I’m a better shooter than him,’ but you got to trust your teammates, too.
"We had a couple of those, but look, I’ve done this a long time, and you won’t believe this, I’ve done this a long time with young kids. Part of it is you got to hold them accountable."
The freshmen combination that was electric in the season opener found themselves rattled a bit, scoring 16 points apiece on a combined 10-of-31 from the field including a 4-of-17 mark from three
Missed chances
Arkansas missed several opportunities such as clanked layups and free throws, including an 0-of-5 mark from the field in the final 1:41 of regulation.
While down for most of the game, the Razorbacks were able to generate momentum by scoring 17 points off 14 turnovers to remain within striking distance without playing a perfect game.
"You're out there by yourself, you make a mistake, you trip over, when you lose yourself in the team, you're just doing what the team needs you to do and what you're capable of doing," Calipari said. "So we didn't have that today, but give them credit. [Tom Izzo], had them ready. Great place to play. We had our chances. As bad as it was, we had a, like, we had a chance to win the game."
The Razorbacks will now play four straight road games against the likes of UCA, Samford, WInthrop and Jackson State to get things figured out ahead of its neutral site date with Duke in less than three weeks.