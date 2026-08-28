John Calipari Rips The State of College Basketball: 'We're Not Recruiting Freshmen'

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas head coach John Calipari has been one of the most vocal supporters of the Protect College Sports Act, which is yet to be voted on in the US Senate and won't be voted on until at least September.

But Calipari has plenty to say about the current state of college athletics, especially college basketball, and the 67-year-old isn't exactly famous for holding his tongue.

"The bill's not perfect. It isn't," Calipari said in an interview with Andy Katz. "And it may not be great for us and me, but it's great for basketball. And my concern is basketball."

While the current chaos in college football regarding Class of 2022 players who are now receiving injunctions and temporary restraining orders in order to play — including Arkansas defensive backs Caleb Wooden and Sean Williams — and drama surrounding players who were on NFL rosters during the preaseason, similar stories in college basketball have flown relatively under the radar.

Perhaps the biggest story regarding a recent move by the SEC to prohibit athletes who signed professional contracts from returning to college revolves around Mark Mitchell and Calipari's former employer in Kentucky. Mitchell, who previously played at Missouri and Duke, committed to the Wildcats for the 2026-27 season, though his status for the campaign is currently in limbo.

Jun 23, 2026; New York, NY, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks head coach John Calipari greets the seventh pick in the 2026 NBA draft, Arkansas guard Darius Acuff Jr. after he was selected by the Sacramento Kings at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The biggest issue in college basketball, as far as Calipari is concerned, is a lack of focus on high school recruits. A barrage of older players, including those who are 23, 24 and 25 years old dot rosters throughout the country, something Calipari has called out before.

"We're not recruiting freshmen anymore," said Calipari, who is lauded for his recruiting abilities and brought the No. 1 high school recruiting class in the country to Arkansas this year. "We're all saying, 'Well, I got to wait.' And we're not just talking Power Fours. We're talking mid-majors, low-majors. They're saying, 'I'm better off with a 25-year-old than an 18-year-old."

"I am, because it's what I do. Everybody may say, 'Well, you're for this because that's what you do.' I think it's what we're supposed to do: prepare young people. This year we have eight freshmen. I don't begrudge any coach trying to do something to help his team win. I don't begrudge a basketball player trying to get a fifth year, because he's going to make a lot of money. The issue becomes, what is it doing to our recruiting and young kids?"

Regardless of the current of older players sweeping across college basketball, you can bet Calipari is going to continue to swim against it.

If the successful one-and-done campaigns from Darius Acuff Jr. and Meleek Thomas are any indication, there's no reason for the Hall of Fame coach to change, especially when he's continued to bring in talent such as Jordan Smith Jr., Abdou Toure, JJ Andrews and Davion Thompson.

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