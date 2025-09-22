Nation's No. 1 center dialed in during official visit with Calipari, Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — John Calipari entertained the nation's top-rated center, Arafan Diane, on an unofficial visit over the weekend
A national Top 10-ranked overall prospect and a 5-star recruit in the class of 2026, Diane (7-1, Iowa United Prep) arrived to campus on Friday morning to begin his OV.
He reached out to us mid-visit to say "everything is going well."
He toured campus facilities on Friday before attending the first of two weekend practices.
"Was really impressed with the facilities and overall campus," Diane told us during a post-visit interview on Sunday.
One of his weekend activities was a trip to Top Golf accompanied by Arkansas staffers Chuck Martin and Tyler Ullis as well as 2026 priority Hog recruit and fellow weekend 5-star visitor Jordan Smith, Jr. (6-2 guard, Fairfax, Va.).
That group was also joined by former Arkansas star and Oklahoma City Thunder big man Jaylin Williams.
"Jordan and his family were very nice," Diane said. "Jordan is quiet. I had met him in Turkey. Good guy.
"Saw Jaylin at top golf, but didn't talk so much."
When it came down to the business at hand, Diane said Calipari's resume of helping his players reach their ultimate goals stood out to him.
"Calipari’s track record of sending players to the NBA whatever their position (stood out)," Diane said. "Money earned from former Calipari players."
Diane recently visited Kentucky and has upcoming official visits planned to Virgina, Indiana, and Houston.
Kelvin Sampson's Houston program is currently the perceived leader for Diane's services, and his planned late October OV there comes after an unofficial visit to Houston in recent weeks.
It remains to be seen if Arkansas was able to overcome Houston during Diane's visit to Fayetteville over the weekend, but sources told us the Razorbacks improved their chances with the big man.
Big man moved Arkansas visit dates multiple times
Diane had changed his Arkansas OV date twice before settling on the most-recent weekend, which again coincided with Jordan Smith, Jr.'s visit.
Calipari and Arkansas associate head coach Kenny Payne traveled to Iowa United Prep on Tuesday, Sept. 9, to visit with Diane.
Diane averaged a double-double: 16.9 points, 10.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 1.1 blocks per game on the Adidas 3SSB spring-and-summer grassroots basketball circuit in 2025.
Martin was present for most of Diane's games on the Adidas circuit.
Then in late July, Diane shifted from Adidas 3SSB to the Made Hoops circuit for one weekend, and Calipari was out to see him compete in a handful of games during the final July live evaluation period in North Augusta, S.C.
With Calipari and Hogs assistant coaches watching courtside, Diane teamed up with Andrews and Toure in 5-on-5 competitive play at the NBPA Top 100 camp in June in Orlando, Fla.
Diane's guardian, Alex Victor, has on multiple occasions commented on the on-court chemistry between Diane and Andrews as a positive.
Diane is massive in size while packing an impressive skill set as a perimeter shooter, interior scorer, and passer while providing an active motor while running end-to-end on the court.
Calipari extended a scholarship offer to Diane in July 2024. He traveled to Iowa United Prep in 2024 as well to visit with Diane.
Arkansas' current on-campus prospect visit dates
• Aug. 29-31 was the recent visit date for Caleb Holt (6-5 guard, Prolific Prep, native of Huntsville, Ala., national No. 2, 5-star prospect)
• Sept. 5-7 was the recent visit date for Brandon McCoy, Jr. (6-5 guard, Sierra Canyon in Los Angeles, national Top 5, 5-star prospect)
• Sept. 12-14 was the recent visit date for Abdou Toure (6-5 wing, Notre Dame high school in West Haven, Conn., national No. 20, 5-star prospect)
• Sept. 17-18 was the recent visit date for Tay Kinney (6-2 guard, Overtime Elite, native of Newport, Ky., national No. 12, 5-star prospect)
• Sept. 19-21 was the recent visit date for Arafan Diane (7-0 center, Iowa United Prep, native of Guinea, national No. 6, 5-star prospect)
• Sept. 19-21 was the recent visit date for Jordan Smith, Jr. (6-2 combo guard, Fairfax, Va., national No. 2, 5-star prospect)
• Oct. 3-5 Cole Cloer (6-7 small forward / wing, native of Hillsborough, N.C., national Top 25 prospect)
• Oct. 24-26 (may be tentative) Baba Oladotun (6-10 combo forward, Silver Springs, Md., national Top 10, 5-star prospect)
• Dates TBA (confirmed already finalized) Chase Foster (6-8 forward, Baltimore, Md., national No. 38, 4-star prospect)