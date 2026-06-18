NBA Mock Draft Sends Arkansas' Meleek Thomas to NBA Title Contender

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — If Arkansas guard Meleek Thomas hears his name called in the latter portion of the first round in next week's NBA Draft, he could find himself in one of the NBA's most favorable situations for a rookie scorer.

Several mocks have him charted anywhere between the mid-to-low 20s going into next week's highly anticipated first round. In a fairly normal year, Thomas would likely be selected as a lottery pick, but with such a historically deep class it's hard to figure out exactly where he'll land.

However, Kevin O'Connor from Yahoo Sports has slotted Thomas at No. 21 overall to the Detroit Piston following a season which saw them earn the No. 1 seed out of the Eastern Conference with a 60-22 overall record.

The Pistons might want to add a few more secondary scorers this offseason, especially if a quality shooter such as Thomas is still available. Superstar point guard Cade Cunningham's usage rate continues to hover around 30% and will remain there until he gets more help in the backcourt.

Arkansas Razorbacks coach John Calipari talks to guard Meleek Thomas (1) during the first half against the Winthrop Eagles during the first half at Bud Walton Arena. | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

Progression at Arkansas

Thomas arrived at Arkansas as a prolific scorer and deadly from three point land as a confident prospect out of Overtime Elite in Downtown Atlanta. He went on to back up his talk even more once the regular season began.

The 6-foot-3 guard finished the season with a 42% three-point rate ranked in the 93rd percentile, which certainly translates to the NBA along with a true field goal percentage of nearly 48% that accounts for his pure shooting efficiency.

Where he was most improved during his time at Arkansas was his ability as a ball handler. It was rare for Thomas to give up the basketball as a freshman, touting just a 6.7% turnover rate which ranked among the 96th percentile nationally.

Even the Pittsburg native's assist to turnover ratio was impressive at 2.5-to-1 which backs up his decision making in a sophisticated NBA-style system that Calipari has implemented. While a good chunk of the Razorbacks' offense was predicated on defensive stops that led to fastbreak points, Thomas' scorers mentality still made him a mismatch in the halfcourt.

His silky smooth shooting motion combined with a quick release allows him to be a sharpshooter from anywhere on the floor. He can create off the bounce with an underrated floater and midrange jumper, but also plays well off the ball where he can space the floor and attack closeouts.

2026 Stat Line:16 points, four rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.5 steals in 31 minutes per game

Shooting Splits:.435/.416/.843

The biggest secret to Thomas' game that many draft analysts and scouts will look over is how good of a defender he actually is.

Thomas developed into a skilled defender in every right during his lone year of college. He displayed the willingness to be a solid rebounder, produced a steal rate of 2.8% (80th percentile), 0.8% block rate (50th percentile) and touted a 0.83x efficiency rating as he avoided fouling while flashing for steals and blocks which is extremely hard to do for someone fresh out of high school.

Should Thomas ultimately end up in Motor City, he'll likely be in contention for rotational minutes early on unless the Pistons can lure a veteran guard to complement Cunningham during free agency.

Other Mock Drafts

On SI: No. 30 overall, Dallas Mavericks

Bleacher Report: No. 24 overall, New York Knicks

ESPN: No. 27 overall, Boston Celtics

CBS Sports: No. 26 overall, Denver Nuggets

NBC Sports: No. 29 overall, Cleveland Cavaliers

The first round of the 2026 NBA Draft will take place Tuesday, June 23 at 7 p.m. CT on live on ESPN from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn . Then, the second round will start Wednesday, June 24 beginning at 7 p.m. CT and will also air on ESPN.

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