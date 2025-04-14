NBA Playoffs packed with former Arkansas Razorbacks
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — There will be plenty of opportunity for the people of Arkansas to watch former Razorbacks in the NBA playoffs this year.
The play-in round will especially be heavy on Hogs. Overall, seven of the eight former Razorbacks currently in the NBA made the playoffs.
Only Nick Smith of the Charlotte Hornets will have to sit this one out. However, it should be noted that individually, Smith nearly doubled his stats in every major offensive category.
His game time went up from 14 minutes to 23 minutes per game, points went from 5.9 to 9.8, rebounds went from 1.4 to 2.1 an assists went from 1.2 to 2.4. Still, despite the improvement, Charlotte finished next to last in the Eastern Conference with 19 wins.
Here is where fans can catch the Razorbacks who did make the playoffs.
Anthony Black
(7) Orlando Magic vs. (8) Atlanta Hawks, April 15, 6:30 p.m., TNT
Black has been on a heater of late. He posted 20+ points in each of his last two games while shooting 50% from the field. He even had a double-double to close the season against the same Atlanta Hawks team he faces in the opening game.
Moses Moody
(7) Golden State Warriors vs. (8) Memphis Grizzlies, April 15, 9 p.m., TNT
Moody could basically be considered an NBA veteran at this point. While he doesn’t fill up the stat sheet (single digits in points and usually low single digits in all other categories), he has managed to log a lot of playing time, especially of late.
If his patterns hold, Arkansas fans could seem him for 30-35 minutes in each of these playoff games.
Daniel Gafford
(9) Sacramento Kings vs. (10) Dallas Mavericks, April 16, 9 p.m., ESPN
Gafford has battled injuries and the team’s self-inflicted quagmire created by the ill-advised trade of star Luka Doncic to the Lakers. He has only been back from injury for a couple of weeks now and must adjust to the new line-up.
Gafford put up 20 points in 19 minutes in a loss to Memphis this past Sunday.
Bobby Portis, Jr.
(4) Indiana Pacers vs. (5) Milwaukee Bucks, April 19, noon, ESPN
Portis has only played three games for the Bucks since just before Valentine’s Day. However, the patience Milwaukee showed with 25-game suspension for taking an unapproved anti-inflammatory pill to deal with an elbow injury appears to have paid off. In two of his three games he’s averaged 18 points and 10 rebounds and was only two rebounds shy of three consecutive double-doubles.
The Bucks rested him in the season finale to make sure he would be good to go for the playoffs.
Jordan Walsh
(2) Boston Celtics vs. Play-in Team, TBA
While Walsh has played in basically every game this season, he hasn’t had a lot of opportunity. He best chance to shine came in the season finale against Charlotte where he logged 21 minutes and almost produced a double-double with 10 points, eight rebounds, two steals, a block and an assist.
Jaylin Williams / Isaiah Joe
(1) Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Play-in Team, TBA
Williams has really come on as of late, recording a pair of triple-doubles in the past month. Meanwhile, Joe recently passed Michael Jordan on the list of most threes made in an NBA career. Joe has hit 584 to date, while Jordan hit 581 during his time.