All Hogs

NBA Playoffs packed with former Arkansas Razorbacks

See when ex-Hogs play, catch up on how they are performing heading into postseason

Kent Smith

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Isaiah Joe (11) drives to the basket beside Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam (43) during the second quarter at Paycom Center.
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Isaiah Joe (11) drives to the basket beside Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam (43) during the second quarter at Paycom Center. / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
In this story:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — There will be plenty of opportunity for the people of Arkansas to watch former Razorbacks in the NBA playoffs this year.

The play-in round will especially be heavy on Hogs. Overall, seven of the eight former Razorbacks currently in the NBA made the playoffs.

Only Nick Smith of the Charlotte Hornets will have to sit this one out. However, it should be noted that individually, Smith nearly doubled his stats in every major offensive category. 

His game time went up from 14 minutes to 23 minutes per game, points went from 5.9 to 9.8, rebounds went from 1.4 to 2.1 an assists went from 1.2 to 2.4. Still, despite the improvement, Charlotte finished next to last in the Eastern Conference with 19 wins.

Here is where fans can catch the Razorbacks who did make the playoffs.

Orlando guard Anthony Black brings the ball up court during the second half against Boston.
Orlando Magic guard Anthony Black (0) brings the ball up court during the second half against the Boston Celtics at Kia Center. / Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Anthony Black

(7) Orlando Magic vs. (8) Atlanta Hawks, April 15, 6:30 p.m., TNT

Black has been on a heater of late. He posted 20+ points in each of his last two games while shooting 50% from the field. He even had a double-double to close the season against the same Atlanta Hawks team he faces in the opening game.

Golden State guard Moses Moody is defended by Atlanta guard Caris LeVert.
Golden State Warriors guard Moses Moody (4) is defended by Atlanta Hawks guard Caris LeVert (3) in the fourth quarter at State Farm Arena. / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Moses Moody

(7) Golden State Warriors vs. (8) Memphis Grizzlies, April 15, 9 p.m., TNT

Moody could basically be considered an NBA veteran at this point. While he doesn’t fill up the stat sheet (single digits in points and usually low single digits in all other categories), he has managed to log a lot of playing time, especially of late. 

If his patterns hold, Arkansas fans could seem him for 30-35 minutes in each of these playoff games.

Dallas center Daniel Gafford grimaces as he runs back up the court during the second half against Brooklyn.
Dallas Mavericks center Daniel Gafford (21) grimaces as he runs back up the court during the second half against the Brooklyn Nets at the American Airlines Center. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Daniel Gafford

(9) Sacramento Kings vs. (10) Dallas Mavericks, April 16, 9 p.m., ESPN

Gafford has battled injuries and the team’s self-inflicted quagmire created by the ill-advised trade of star Luka Doncic to the Lakers. He has only been back from injury for a couple of weeks now and must adjust to the new line-up.

Gafford put up 20 points in 19 minutes in a loss to Memphis this past Sunday.

Milwaukee forward Bobby Portis dribbles against Atlanta.
Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis (9) dribbles against the Atlanta Hawks in the first quarter at State Farm Arena. / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Bobby Portis, Jr.

(4) Indiana Pacers vs. (5) Milwaukee Bucks, April 19, noon, ESPN

Portis has only played three games for the Bucks since just before Valentine’s Day. However, the patience Milwaukee showed with 25-game suspension for taking an unapproved anti-inflammatory pill to deal with an elbow injury appears to have paid off. In two of his three games he’s averaged 18 points and 10 rebounds and was only two rebounds shy of three consecutive double-doubles. 

The Bucks rested him in the season finale to make sure he would be good to go for the playoffs.

Detroit guard Cade Cunningham dribbles defended by Boston guard Jordan Walsh.
Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) dribbles defended by Boston Celtics guard Jordan Walsh (27) in the second half at Little Caesars Arena. / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Jordan Walsh

(2) Boston Celtics vs. Play-in Team, TBA

While Walsh has played in basically every game this season, he hasn’t had a lot of opportunity. He best chance to shine came in the season finale against Charlotte where he logged 21 minutes and almost produced a double-double with 10 points, eight rebounds, two steals, a block and an assist.

Oklahoma City forward Jaylin Williams before the start of a game against Chicago.
Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jaylin Williams (6) before the start of a game against the Chicago Bulls at Paycom Center. / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Jaylin Williams / Isaiah Joe

(1) Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Play-in Team, TBA

Williams has really come on as of late, recording a pair of triple-doubles in the past month. Meanwhile, Joe recently passed Michael Jordan on the list of most threes made in an NBA career. Joe has hit 584 to date, while Jordan hit 581 during his time.

feed

Published
Kent Smith
KENT SMITH

Kent Smith has been in the world of media and film for nearly 30 years. From Nolan Richardson's final seasons, former Razorback quarterback Clint Stoerner trying to throw to anyone and anything in the blazing heat of Cowboys training camp in Wichita Falls, the first high school and college games after 9/11, to Troy Aikman's retirement and Alex Rodriguez's signing of his quarter billion dollar contract, Smith has been there to report on some of the region's biggest moments. 

Home/Men's Basketball