Desmond Bane Has Extra Motivation to Win NBA Cup After Recent Fine

Bane had jokes about his recent fine after the Magic advanced in the NBA Cup.

Blake Silverman

Desmond Bane had jokes after the Magic’s NBA Cup win
Desmond Bane had jokes after the Magic’s NBA Cup win / Screengrab via Orlando Magic / YouTube
The Magic are off to Las Vegas for the semifinals of the NBA Cup on the heels of a massive 37-point night from Desmond Bane in the knockout round against the Heat Tuesday.

Bane was recently fined $35,000 for throwing a basketball at Knicks forward OG Anunoby in an unsportsmanlike manner. He was trying to retain possession as the play headed out of bounds, but the ball was thrown with so much force that he was given a technical foul and a hit to his pocket book after review by the league office.

Luckily for Bane, the Magic are still alive in the NBA Cup which nets a considerable cash prize for the eventual winner. He remembered that following the big night Tuesday, after the Magic defeated the Heat 117–108.

“It’s huge, I mean I just lost $35,000 so I got to go get it back somehow,” Bane joked with reporters about advancing in the NBA Cup postgame. “I’m excited, great opportunity for us to play some meaningful basketball early in the season so I know the group’s excited.”

He made six three-pointers and added six rebounds and five assists during the win over Miami. The Magic will now meet the Knicks in the NBA Cup semifinals in Las Vegas Saturday where Anunoby has an opportunity to hold Bane from getting some extra money, ironically.

What are the NBA Cup payouts?

Bane will make up for the fine and then some either way with Orlando’s solid performances through NBA Cup play. Each player from teams who advance to the knockout round gets a considerable payout, which increases with each round advanced. Here are the 2025 NBA Cup payouts per player, according to Front Office Sports:

NBA Cup round

Payout

Champion

$530,933

Runner-up

$212,373

Semifinalist

$106,187

Quarterfinalist

$53,093

