Giannis Antetokounmpo Had Simple Message for Bucks Teammates Amid Trade Rumors
Giannis Antetokounmpo’s future with the Bucks hangs in the balance after ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania reported last week that the two sides started conversations to discuss whether the best fit is staying in Milwaukee or going elsewhere.
The potential for a trade surrounding the two-time MVP sent shockwaves through the basketball world. However, a real option is staying with the Bucks, who he led to the NBA title in 2021. Antetokounmpo is currently sidelined with a calf strain amid ongoing trade rumors. Despite the brutal timing to go down with an injury, he remains a Buck until further notice and reportedly met with some of his teammates to discuss the rumors.
“Sources have relayed to me that Giannis Antetokounmpo addressed some of his teammates recently to stress the importance of focusing on basketball,” NBA insider Chris Haynes said on NBA TV. “And not to allow outside distractions to interfere with the process at hand. I was told that his point was that he’s here at the time being, wanting to get better, wanting to make sure he gets his game back on point and back from this injury.
“He relayed the message that he can’t control what goes on or what even happens to him.”
Those are certainly understandable comments from Antetokounmpo as he remains with the Bucks, at least for the time being. Following Charania’s report, it does say something that he felt the need to address teammates through the rampant rumors. Where there’s smoke, there’s often fire.
We’ll have to wait and see whether the Bucks decide to make a league-altering move by sending Antetokounmpo out. A potential deal would clearly net a massive haul, a price that several teams may be willing to pay for the nine-time All-Star. In 17 games this season, he’s averaging 28.9 points, 10.1 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game. He last played Dec. 3 against the Pistons and is expected to be out for two-to-four weeks, per Charania.