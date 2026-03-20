NCAA Tournament TV, Times, Channels, Point Spreads for Friday
It's Day 2 of the first round of the NCAA Tournament and if Thursday was a little disappointing for casual fans because it produced only one upset with High Point knocking off Wisconsin, Friday looks to be even more diappointing.
Once again millions of Americans will tune in while they're supposed to be working or learning in school from across the country to see what's left of their office or family bracket finish its journey to absolute destruction. If lower seeds were picked because that's just how things happen in the NCAA Tournament, then it's going to be a long day.
There won't be a game predicted to be within 24 points until after 3 p.m. today. Then the night session runs with a set of games that all have 20+ point margins with the exception of Missouri and Miami, so everyone can tuck in early and get plenty of rest to stay up for the late start Arkansas faces Saturday.
Below people will find everything they need to know to navigate the day. Every match-up, TV channel and even the point spreads are included so all of our readers can have everything they need to get through one most meh of days in NCAA Tournament history.
Session 1
11:15 a.m.:
No. 7 Kentucky vs. No. 10 Santa Clara | (CBS)
Line: UK -3.5
11:40 a.m.:
(5) Texas Tech vs. (12) Akron | (TruTV)
Line: TTU -7.5
12:35 p.m.:
(1) Arizona vs. (16) Long Island University | (TNT)
Line: Ariz -30.5
12:50 p.m.:
(3) Virginia vs. (14) Wright State | (TBS)
Line: UVA -17.5
Session 2
1:50 p.m.:
(2) Iowa State vs. (15) Tennessee State | (CBS)
Line: ISU -24.5
2:15 p.m.:
(4) Alabama vs. (13) Hofstra | (TruTV)
Line: -11.5
3:10 p.m.:
(8) Villanova vs. (9) Utah State | TNT
Line: USU -1.5
3:25 p.m.:
(6) Tennessee vs. (11) Miami (Ohio) | (TBS)
Line: TENN -12.5
Session 3
5:50 p.m.:
(8) Clemson vs. (9) Iowa | (TNT)
Line: IOWA -1.5
5:10 p.m.:
(5) St. John's vs. (12) UNI | (CBS)
Line: SJU -9.5
6:25 p.m.:
(7) UCLA vs. (10) UCF | (TBS)
Line: UCLA -5.5
6:35 p.m.:
(2) Purdue vs. (15) Queens | (TruTV)
Line: PUR -25.5
Session 4
8:25 p.m.:
(1) Florida vs. (16) Prairie View A&M | (TNT)
Line: FLA -35.5
8:45 p.m.:
(4) Kansas vs. (13) Cal Baptist | (CBS)
Line: KU -14.5
9 p.m.:
(2) UConn vs. (15) Furman | (TBS)
Line: UCONN -20.5
9:10 p.m.:
(7) Miami (Fla.) vs. (10) Missouri |(TruTV)
Line: MIA -1.5
Thursday's Results:
- (9) TCU 66, (8) Ohio State 64
- (4) Nebraska 76, (13) Troy 47
- (6) Louisville 83, (11) South Florida 79
- (12) High Point 83, (5) Wisconsin 82
- (1) Duke 71, (16) Siena 65
- (5) Vanderbilt 78, (12) McNeese 68
- (3) Michigan State 92, (14) North Dakota State 67
- (4) Arkansas 97, (13) Hawai'i 78
- (11) VCU 82, (6) North Carolina 78
- (1) Michigan 101, (16) Howard 80
- (11) Texas 79, (6) BYU 71
- (10) Texas A&M 63, (7) Saint Mary's 50
- (3) Illinois 105, (14) Penn 70
- (9) Saint Louis 102, (8) Georgia 77
- (3) Gonzaga 73, (14) Kennesaw State 64
- (2) Houston 78, (15) Idaho 47
Hogs Feed:
Kent Smith has been in the world of media and film for nearly 30 years. From Nolan Richardson's final seasons, former Razorback quarterback Clint Stoerner trying to throw to anyone and anything in the blazing heat of Cowboys training camp in Wichita Falls, the first high school and college games after 9/11, to Troy Aikman's retirement and Alex Rodriguez's signing of his quarter billion dollar contract, Smith has been there to report on some of the region's biggest moments.