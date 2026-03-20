NCAA Tournament TV, Times, Channels, Point Spreads for Friday

It's Day 2 of the first round of the NCAA Tournament and if Thursday was a little disappointing for casual fans because it produced only one upset with High Point knocking off Wisconsin, Friday looks to be even more diappointing.

Once again millions of Americans will tune in while they're supposed to be working or learning in school from across the country to see what's left of their office or family bracket finish its journey to absolute destruction. If lower seeds were picked because that's just how things happen in the NCAA Tournament, then it's going to be a long day.

There won't be a game predicted to be within 24 points until after 3 p.m. today. Then the night session runs with a set of games that all have 20+ point margins with the exception of Missouri and Miami, so everyone can tuck in early and get plenty of rest to stay up for the late start Arkansas faces Saturday.

Below people will find everything they need to know to navigate the day. Every match-up, TV channel and even the point spreads are included so all of our readers can have everything they need to get through one most meh of days in NCAA Tournament history.

Session 1

Kentucky Wildcats forward Mouhamed Dioubate (23) backs down Florida Gators guard Xaivian Lee (1) during the second half at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

11:15 a.m.:

No. 7 Kentucky vs. No. 10 Santa Clara | (CBS)

Line: UK -3.5

11:40 a.m.:

(5) Texas Tech vs. (12) Akron | (TruTV)

Line: TTU -7.5

12:35 p.m.:

(1) Arizona vs. (16) Long Island University | (TNT)

Line: Ariz -30.5

12:50 p.m.:

(3) Virginia vs. (14) Wright State | (TBS)

Line: UVA -17.5

Session 2

Alabama Crimson Tide guard Labaron Philon (0) drives to the basket against the Ole Miss Rebels during the first half at Bridgestone Arena. | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

1:50 p.m.:

(2) Iowa State vs. (15) Tennessee State | (CBS)

Line: ISU -24.5

2:15 p.m.:

(4) Alabama vs. (13) Hofstra | (TruTV)

Line: -11.5

3:10 p.m.:

(8) Villanova vs. (9) Utah State | TNT

Line: USU -1.5

3:25 p.m.:

(6) Tennessee vs. (11) Miami (Ohio) | (TBS)

Line: TENN -12.5

Session 3

St. John's Red Storm head coach Rick Pitino and mascot Johnny T during a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

5:50 p.m.:

(8) Clemson vs. (9) Iowa | (TNT)

Line: IOWA -1.5

5:10 p.m.:

(5) St. John's vs. (12) UNI | (CBS)

Line: SJU -9.5

6:25 p.m.:

(7) UCLA vs. (10) UCF | (TBS)

Line: UCLA -5.5

6:35 p.m.:

(2) Purdue vs. (15) Queens | (TruTV)

Line: PUR -25.5

Session 4

Vanderbilt Commodores forward Tyler Nickel (5) steals the ball from Florida Gators forward Thomas Haugh (10) during the second half at Bridgestone Arena. | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

8:25 p.m.:

(1) Florida vs. (16) Prairie View A&M | (TNT)

Line: FLA -35.5

8:45 p.m.:

(4) Kansas vs. (13) Cal Baptist | (CBS)

Line: KU -14.5

9 p.m.:

(2) UConn vs. (15) Furman | (TBS)

Line: UCONN -20.5

9:10 p.m.:

(7) Miami (Fla.) vs. (10) Missouri |(TruTV)

Line: MIA -1.5

Thursday's Results:

Hogs Feed: