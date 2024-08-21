Petrino Candid on Where Razorback Offense Stands
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino is excited to be back coaching with the Hogs. Nearly 12 years since he last dawned Razorback red on gameday, Petrino is now tantalizing close to returning to the sidelines of a Razorbacks game.
"I haven’t had time to think about it a whole lot," Petrino said about his first game back at Arkansas. "We’re here early in the morning and getting home late at night, but it’ll be fun. I’m looking forward to it. I’ve always enjoyed going down to Little Rock and playing down in Little Rock."
However, Petrino is well aware that his unit is still a work in progress. He made sure his players knew how he felt about the offense's overall performance in the team's second scrimmage held behind closed doors Aug. 16. The offense collectively threw eight interceptions, two of which came from starter Taylen Green.
"I walked off the field not very happy," Petrino said. "I felt like we didn’t do as well as we needed to, and we didn’t."
It wasn't all bad news. Petrino pointed out specific players on offense and the improvements of the newcomers who are getting used to the rigors of playing for both an SEC team and a Petrino playbook.
He lauded the increased toughness of both wide receiver Monte Harrison and tight end Andreas Paaske since arriving on campus, There was also a sense of an overall progression by the offense in finding themselves since the fall camp started.
"We're still working on parts of the identity [as an offense]," Petrino said. "We understand what we're doing in the run game. Our protections have been pretty solid. Our communication has been pretty solid on that and then it's just the aspects of the passing game that we like the best. We're getting closer on it."
Perhaps the best news for Razorbacks fans is that Green has all but eradicated the technical imperfections in his throw under the tutelage of Petrino.
"He’s setting the way I want him to set now," Petrino said. "He’s got his delivery where it needs to be. There’s every now and then where he’ll drop down a little bit and revert back to some old habits, but I really like how coachable he is and how much he works at it. I think this week he’s been as good as he’s been."
Arkansas has eight days left to prepare for its first game against UAPB on Aug. 29. The game will be broadcast on ESPNU at 6:30 p.m..
HOGS FEED:
• Top 5 Sam Pittman quotes from training camp this year
• SEC schedule release: Calipari knows when he will return to Rupp
• Razorback linebacker takes long path back to big-time college football
• Subscribe and follow us on YouTube
• Follow allHOGS on X and Facebook