FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Basketball season is creeping up, and the recruitment scene for John Calipari is in full swing.

Right now, the Arkansas Razorbacks are vying to land both of the top guards in the 2027 class. Amid those recruitment battles, Calipari is continuing to hedge his bets while trying to land some complimentary pieces for his squad.

Recruits are officially taking visits, so it is time to track when each of the nation's top recruits is visiting Fayetteville.

Arkansas Razorback coach John Calipari at a recent practice this summer. | Nilsen Roman, Hogs on SI

Scheduled Visits

Right now, the Razorbacks have only two players scheduled for a visit, but that number is sure to increase.

The first player is Cayden Daughtry, the third-highest-ranked player in the 2027 class, according to 247Sports. Daughtry will visit Arkansas on October 30.

The other player currently scheduled to visit is King Gibson, the 16th-ranked player. His visit will take place on September 21.

NEWS: 2027 5⭐ King Gibson has scheduled the following official visits, source told @LeagueRDY:



Louisville: September 4th

UConn: September 13th

Arkansas: September 21st

LSU: September 25th

Baylor: October 9th



Illinois, Alabama, Providence, Syracuse and Michigan are among some… pic.twitter.com/aRmRzlvJua — Sam Kayser (@KayserHoops) August 27, 2026

Both players are guards but play different styles. Gibson is an aggressive combo guard with some good size, whereas Daughtry is more of a true point guard who is a little undersized. While landing Daughtry would be huge, the focus should be on landing Gibson, as he can complement any player.

More 2027 Offers

So far Calipari has offered 12 players a scholarship. Every player he has offered is in the top 30 of their class.

The diamond he really wants, though, is Beckham Black, brother of former Razorback Anthony Black. Black is the number one-ranked player in the nation and can do it all on the court. While he doesn't have a visit scheduled right now, that will likely change soon.

The Razorbacks are also in the running to sign combo guard Chase Lumpkin. Currently, Lumpkin is down to six schools, with the Razorbacks in the mix.

NEWS: 2027 Top-30 prospect Chase Lumpkin is down to six schools, he told @LeagueRDY:



Alabama

Kentucky

Arkansas

Michigan

Louisville

USC



The 6-foot-5 guard out of McEachern High School (GA) is the #28 ranked prospect in the @SCNext 100. pic.twitter.com/8jEHm5PKqD — Sam Kayser (@KayserHoops) August 29, 2026

Calipari has also extended an offer to the second-best player in the class, CJ Rosser. Rosser has been playing with Black at Southeastern Prep, and both are now with Overtime Elite. Calipari has a known connection to OTE, so Rosser is very much in play as a potential signing.

While a plethora of guards have been offered, only two centers in the class have received offers so far. They are Lewis Uvwo and Paul Osaruyi.

Both players are big bodies who will help open up the floor for their guards with their screens. While landing the five-star Uvwo would be amazing, the focus should be on Osaruyi.

Calipari clearly wants to go guard-focused with one of Daughtry or Black. So he should fill out the rest of the class with players that complement one of those guys. Osaruyi does just that, as he can expand the offensive production of his guards by getting them open or for a quick two points on the pick-and-roll.

The other players offered are Devin Cleveland, NaVorro Bowman Jr., Demarcus Henry, AJ Williams, and Asa Montgomery.

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