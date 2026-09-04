Razorbacks Success is Dependent on the Recent Transfer Class

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — While youth helps win regular-season games, experience is what the Arkansas Razorbacks need to make a deep postseason run.

The past two national champions have been led by an older roster or player. Michigan had Yaxel Lendeborg, who was 23 years old, and then the Florida Gators in 2025, whose average roster age was over 21.

This is a clear sign that to have postseason success, you need to get older.

John Calipari, though, is still rolling with youth over experience, and it is a bold strategy. While he is bringing in the top recruiting class, his transfer class was lacking.

The legendary coach brought in only two transfers and will have eight freshmen on the roster.

These two transfers will be key if the Razorbacks want to have a season where they win it all. The reason isn't the stats, but the poise they will have during March Madness.

The first transfer is Cooper Bowser. While he won't be a key offensive player, he'll hold it down inside on defense.

He averaged 1.2 blocks a game at Furman last season. He may not be a regular starter, as Calipari may want to go with youth in the starting five. Still, Bowser is going to be a key player in the rotation.

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Furman Paladins forward Cooper Bowser (21) reacts in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The more eye-catching transfer was Jeremiah Wilkinson from Georgia. He was one of the Bulldogs' star players last season and will be a key player for the Razorbacks. He is going to be the player the young guns will rely on in the postseason or close games.

Wilkinson is a three-level scorer but is a little undersized. Starting him next to Jordan Smith Jr. will be difficult, but is doable. Smith Jr. has good defensive awareness, which will help hide the smaller Wilkinson on that end of the court.

Jan 17, 2026; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs guard Jeremiah Wilkinson (5) reacts after making a three point shot against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the second half at Stegeman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pairing Wilkinson with Abdou Toure will also do wonders for the expansion of Wilkinson's game. Toure is an athletic freak of nature, and that athleticism alone makes him difficult to guard. When Wilkinson is torching a defense from all areas on offense, his vision will be top-tier for feeding Toure the ball on some cuts.

While the transfer class is small, the two will be the reason this team can win the national championship. If those two can use their experience and stacked freshman class to their advantage, then Fayetteville is going to have multiple trophies to take home this basketball season.

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