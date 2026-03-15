Previewing Arkansas' Showdown for SEC Title Against Vanderbilt Today

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — When the Arkansas Razorbacks take the court for tipoff Sunday against Vanderbilt, it'll be the Hogs' first appearance in the SEC Basketball Tournament Championship Game since 2017.

During Arkansas coach John Calipari's tenure at Kentucky, he took the Wildcats to eight title games with an overall record of 6-2 with wins coming in 2010, 2011, 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018.

It's been awhile since he's taken a team to the promised land, just over seven seasons to be exact but he seems prepared to battle a much improved Vanderbilt squad since the last meeting in January.

"It's going to be a really hard game," Calipari said after Arkansas defeated Ole Miss 93-90 in the SEC Tournament semifinals. "We've gotten better, so is Vanderbilt. Now, [Tyler] Tanner is back to what he was. He took a couple of weeks off and now all of a sudden he's getting better.

"Now, two or three other guys step up and you're like 'Who the heck? When did he?' you know? So, whatever happened in the first game means nothing in this game. Nothing. Just like Oklahoma or Mississippi the first time, and they had no bearing on this game. It's going to be a hard game."

Who's Stepped Up for Vandy?

There is certainly more to Vanderbilt than Tyler Tanner alone.

Duke Miles is enjoying his best season from a statistical standpoint since joining the SEC at Oklahoma last season. Despite missing eight games, he's remained a steady piece to the offense averaging 16 points per game while drilling 37% of his shots from three.

Miles is a sixth-year senior guard who brings physicality to the floor to go along with crafty veteran ball skills. He can score off dribble drive opportunities and understands how to stay upright through contact with his eyes staying on the rim.

He can create off the dribble with the ability to catch defenders off guard with a solid release on pull up jumpers, and his short 10-foot runner is smooth which makes opponents respect his three level game.

Miles' court vision is vastly underrated, if he finds a driving lane there's no fear in him driving to the hoop or finding a teammate in transition.

That was evident in Vanderbilt's quarterfinal victory over Tennessee when Miles dropped a 30 points in a variety of ways. If Arkansas focuses too much on Tanner, Miles has proven he will make teams pay, and that's something the Razorbacks must prevent from happening on Sunday.

“I think it was simply the fact because they were so focused on Tyler Tanner, one of our greatest players, " Miles said after the Tennessee victory at the SEC Tournament. "I saw they were blitzing him and so that was leaving me open. So whatever the defense gave me, I just took it.



Commodores' coach Mark Bynington is glad to have Miles back completely healthy which bodes well for his squad going into the NCAA Tournament next week.

“Duke started looking like himself I think last week rhythm-wise and pace," Bynington said. "The ball in his hands was a comfort to everybody. He had a great pace to his game, making decisions. He can make passes and score. He started right away, got a layup for us right away, just the entire game, big shots, big moments.”



“We lean on Tyler Tanner a ton. Everybody knows that. But there's other capable guys out there, as well. So for Duke to have a big night, that's not surprising for anybody in our locker room.”

If the Razorbacks can take one of Vany's better offensive options away it'll go a long way to securing the program's first SEC Championship since 2000.

Vanderbilt Commodores guard Duke Miles (2) gestures to the bench late against the Florida Gators during the second half at Bridgestone Arena. | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Stalling The 'Dores

After a 16-0 head start to the season, the Commodores have remained just as potent of a team in SEC play and have become a well oiled offensive machine in its four-game win streak.

Much like Arkansas, Vanderbilt likes to get out and run with the best of them, but uses a slightly slower pace averaging just over 73 possessions per game (1.18 points per possession) this season. Arkansas averages nearly 76 possession each game while scoring 1.19 points per possession.

Each team plays a highly efficient brand of basketball on the offensive end, but where Vanderbilt edges past Arkansas is on the defensive end. The Commodores are analytically superior according to KenPom metrics with a 99.2 rating which ranks No. 29 while the Razorbacks rank No. 52 nationally with a 102.1 rating.

The 'Dores unselfishness keeps teams off kilter, which will keep the Razorbacks on their toes defensively on Sunday.

“We're looking for certain types of guys [in our program]," Bynington said following Vanderbilt's victory over Florida in the semifinals. "First and foremost, care about winning. That's not a given with all these athletes these days. Sometimes people are motivated by other things.

When they care about winning, they care about each other, you have a team that competes like this, shares the ball. We try to find guys like that. I have a locker room full of them.

While that takes a full body of work from this season, it's extremely tough to give an edge to either team going into Sunday's title game. Even on the Darius Acuff's off days, his teammates are willing to rise to the occassion such as fellow freshman Meleek Thomas, who filled the void with 29 points on 4-of-7 from three agaiinst Ole Miss.

"There is no one that will say anything to Meleek [Thomas] that would lead him to think he's not as good of a player as anybody in the country," Calipari said Saturday evening. "He has otherworldly confidence. He could run for president someday because you've got to be that way.

The Razorbacks seem to have a will to win, but so does Vanderbilt.

Florida has been extremely physical throughout conference play, but seemed to cower down when Vanderbilt decided to bring that same type of energy against them in the semifinal round.

If the Commodores bring similar physicality against the Razorbacks, it'll be interesting to see how Arkansas responds.

Despite coming into this tournament as a No. 3 seed, the Razorbacks have thrown up some clunkers when things don't go quite the way it usually does such as games against Auburn, Georgia, Florida, and Kentucky.

"You could sit there and be cliché, say it's another game. That would not be accurate," Bynington said about Vanderbilt's championship game appearance. "This is what we want. We want to be playing on Sunday. We want to be playing a championship game.”

“It was one step at a time. We passed the first two. Tomorrow we'll have to be the same way. We'll compete. We're going to play a team that's on a winning streak, a team that earned their right to get there, just like we did. We want to play at a high level tomorrow. When a trophy is on the line, you're going to see guys flying everywhere.”

Arkansas coach John Calipari works with his team during the second half of a SEC tournament semifinal game against Mississippi at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, March 14, 2026. | ANDREW NELLES / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It's possible Calipari has his team's attention going into the game. With a size and athleticism advantage, Arkansas ought to be ready to come into the game willing to force Vanderbilt into a track meet in similar fashion to the Ole Miss and Oklahoma games this weekend.

His main focus is for his Razorbacks squad to improve their seeding Sunday with a victory over Vanderbilt.

"The most important thing is taking focus off this tournament and making it about our growth as a team," Calipari said. "It's about holding our seeding. So, you have something to play for that's bigger than that. Over the years at UMass, Memphis or at Kentucky, and now here it leads them to play better.

"There's less on their plate. I told them after that if we had lost that game, I'd taken all the responsibility. Darius played just ok until the end. Then, all of a sudden he's making every play and every free throw. I'm proud of these guys. It's going to be a hard game."

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