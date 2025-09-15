Priority target for 2026 has productive meetings with Calipari during visit
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — John Calipari and his Arkansas Razorbacks hosted another 2026 priority recruit over the weekend, and by all accounts the visit was positive and productive.
Abdou Toure (6-5 wing, Notre Dame high school in West Haven, Conn., national Top 30, 4-star prospect) began his official visit to Arkansas on Friday morning followed by a planned departure on Sunday.
What happened in between was described as "productive" by one source who noted that Calipari and his staff "made a strong case" for how Toure would fit into the Razorbacks' plans on the court and off.
Another source said it was a "good" visit.
Arkansas is among seven finalists vying for Toure's eventual college services. It's a list of schools that also includes UConn, Providence, Louisville, Oregon, Maryland, and Florida State.
The Razorbacks, UConn, and Providence are thought to be the leaders, according to multiple sources. Toure took a recent OV to Providence.
He intends to make his commitment in time to sign during the early period in November.
It was Toure's second stop at Arkansas in the past year as he took an unofficial visit to Fayetteville in October 2024.
His recent weekend itinerary included taking in at least one, and likely two, Razorbacks basketball practices inside the performance center.
He did not be attend an Arkansas home football game as the football Hogs played on the road Saturday against 17th-ranked Ole Miss.
Last year during his UOV to Arkansas, Toure attended basketball practice as well as the football Razorbacks' home game against LSU.
The first two recruits to make fall weekend visits to Arkansas prior to Toure were a couple of national Top 5-rated, 5-star guards in Caleb Holt (6-5, Prolific Prep in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., visited Arkansas the weekend of Aug. 29-31) followed by Brandon McCoy, Jr. (6-5, Sierra Canyon in Los Angeles, Calif., visited Arkansas the weekend of Sept. 5-7).
Arkansas assistant Chuck Martin along with Calipari and other Hog staffers have been courtside for most of Toure's spring-and-summer grassroots and high school scholastic events.
More recently, Martin had been out to see Toure at Notre Dame high school in West Haven, Conn., at least once (Wednesday, Sept. 3, which was the first day of the NCAA's open recruiting period that runs through April 30, 2026).
Calipari has plan recruiting multiple players at same position
The fact that Calipari already has a commitment from 2026 5-star wing and in-state stud JaShawn "JJ" Andrews (6-6, Little Rock Christian Academy, ESPN national No. 12 / 5-star prospect, pledged to Calipari and Arkansas in May) does not raise concerns about loading up on too many players with similar positional value.
Just last season, true freshmen wings Karter Knox and Billy Richmond III — both 5-star recruits from the class of 2024 — were instrumental in helping drive the Hoop Hogs to the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 where they were a whisker away from advancing to the Elite Eight, and both benefitted with noticeable in-season jumps in their development and production while raising their NBA profiles and exposure.
Over a long career spanning more than four decades as a Division 1 head coach, Calipari has successfully recruited multiple players who are similar position-wise.
It's been a proven formula that translated to winning at a high level on the court while not detracting from individual players pursuing their NBA dreams.
Interestingly, Toure and Andrews teamed up not that long ago, playing on the same squad for multiple days during 5-on-5 competition at the prestigious NBPA Top 100 Camp in June in Orlando, Fla.
Courtside evaluating their performances as teammates during that event were Calipari and his Arkansas coaching staff.
Toure is an explosive wing with a big-motor, a playmaker in both open court and halfcourt. He is a locked-in competitor who was the top high school player in Connecticut in 2024-25 (he was named his state's Gatorade Player of the Year, as was Andrews last season).
Toure averaged 25.2 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 2.3 steals per game while shooting 61.3% from the field, including a respectable 34.3% from 3, and 74.2% from the free throw line in '24-25. He was also honored with his second consecutive MaxPreps Connecticut Player of the Year award.
Toure starred on the Adidas 3SSB spring-and-summer grassroots circuit in 2025, averaging 15.4 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 2.6 "stocks" (steals and blocks as each averaged 1.3 in each of those two categories).
Playing for Guinea's junior national team in the 2024 FIBA U17 World Cup, averaging 23.0 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 57.4% from the field and 70.8% from the free throw line.
Arkansas' current on-campus prospect visits
• Aug. 29-31 was the recent visit date for Caleb Holt (6-5 guard, Prolific Prep, native of Huntsville, Ala., national No. 2, 5-star prospect)
• Sept. 5-7 was the recent visit date for Brandon McCoy, Jr. (6-5 guard, Sierra Canyon in Los Angeles, national Top 5, 5-star prospect)
• Sept. 12-14 was the recent visit date for Abdou Toure (6-5 wing, Notre Dame high school in West Haven, Conn., national No. 20, 5-star prospect)
• Sept. 19-21 Arafan Diane (7-0 center, Iowa United Prep, native of Guinea, national No. 6, 5-star prospect)
• Sept. 19-21 Jordan Smith, Jr. (6-2 combo guard, Fairfax, Va., national No. 2, 5-star prospect)
• Sept. 26-28 Tay Kinney (6-2 guard, Overtime Elite, native of Newport, Ky., national No. 12, 5-star prospect)
• Oct. 3-5 Cole Cloer (6-7 small forward / wing, native of Hillsborough, N.C., national Top 25 prospect)
• Oct. 24-26 (may be tentative) Baba Oladotun (6-10 combo forward, Silver Springs, Md., national Top 10, 5-star prospect)
• Dates TBA (confirmed already finalized) Chase Foster (6-8 forward, Baltimore, Md., national No. 38, 4-star prospect)