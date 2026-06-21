Projecting Razorback Basketball's Rotation Entering Year Three Under Calipari

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas coach John Calipari and his staff have assembled a roster that will be his deepest since arriving at Arkansas for the 2024-25 season.

They may not be done adding rotational pieces either as 2027 point guard commit Davion Thompson makes a decision to reclassify to the 2026 class or remain in high school another year.

The Razorbacks had eight players average at least 19 minutes per game last season and Isaiah Sealy appeared in 19 contests but only received seven minutes of run each night.

During the year prior, Calipari experimented with a very short roster built around an NIL budget from chicken mogul John Tyson. Arkansas signed two of the top four transfers available in Johnell Davis and Jonas Aidoo, who both struggled to find their footing while recovering from offseason injuries.

Arkansas Razorbacks coach John Calipari during the first half against the Missouri Tigers at Bud Walton Arena. | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

Most nights, the Razorbacks had to run with six or seven players until returning to full strength for a Sweet 16 run in the Sweet 16.

However, the dynamic of this roster is much different with a six man freshman class, two transfers, the return of Billy Richmond III and Isaiah Sealy, who is recovering from a knee injury sustained last week.

Starting Lineup

1. Jordan Smith, Jr. - 31 minutes

2. Jeremiah Wilkinson - 28 minutes

3. Billy Richmond III - 29 minutes

4. Miikka Muurinen - 26 minutes

5. Cooper Bowser - 22 minutes

Bench

6. JJ Andrews - 22 minutes

7. Abdou Toure - 21 minutes

8. Paulo Semedo - 11 minutes

9. Davion Thompson* - 10 minutes

10. Ilia Frolov - 5 minutes

11. Maper Makeer - (redshirt)

This is likely a rotation that will change over the next few months, but one Calipari will likely implement based off his recent history.

Arguably the biggest takeaway from this projection is Arkansas' ability to play multiple styles depending on their opponent. Richmond, Muurinen and Andrews all possess the versatility to slide between positions in the backcourt.

Toure has shown strong development over the offseason which could allow him to become a starter at some point. He has a very high ceiling and could steal some minutes from other guards once he finds a comfortable role in Calipari's system.

The Razorbacks' star freshman in Smith, the No. 2 prospect nationally, will most likely be the team's workhorse, primary star and centerpiece on each end of the floor.

Arkansas Razorbacks signee Jordan Smith, Jr., during his recruiting visit to campus. | Arkansas Communications

Much like last year's consensus All-American point guard Darius Acuff, Smith is equipped to handle a similar workload. Lined up alongside someone like Wilkinson who has the experience and ability to create offense in spurts and Richmond's emergence late last season makes this backcourt one of the best in the nation.

History says Calipari has no issue trusting his elite freshmen who can impact the game on both ends of the court, using their athleticism to wear teams out in transition, and shoot the three at a high clip. However, where this team is different from his first two is its defensive ceiling.

"Just finished the first meeting with my team," Calipari posted on X on June 8. "I am glad, just as you are, to have Billy back on campus! This is a great group of guys who will play for one another (because that's who they are), ultra competitive, with a will to win. If we are not a great defensive team I haven’t done my job! We are physical, should be a great shot blocking team (at all 5 positions) and we have dogs! LETS GOOO!"

Andrews and Toure are going to play a lot of minutes next season, potentially forcing their way into starter-level minutes once SEC play begins.

Each of them are former multi-year Gatorade Player of the Year honorees and are capable of scoring a lot of points, swatting shots, rim-rocking dunks, and becoming lockdown defenders.

Arkansas Razorbacks guard signee JaShawn Andrews (23) celebrates during the McDonalds All American Boys Game at Desert Diamond Arena. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The biggest question entering the season is going to be how quickly Arkansas' young freshmen mature over the course of non-conference play. They are going to be thrown to the fire with games against Michigan State, Arizona, and North Carolina.

With five of the projected top eight players being freshmen, this leaves plenty of room for growth a throughout a season. But it can also cause a headache for Calipari as he attempts to figure out the best roles for his younger stars.

If Thompson ultimately reclassifies into the 2026 class, he will be featured in some guard role, but minutes will be given as he gets used to the college game. It's hard to see him stealing minutes from Smith early on unless its against a buy-game opponent or just to spell him a breather.

Frolov will probably need an adjustment period to get used to the difference in physicality in college ball when compared to overseas. His upside and rapid development will determine exactly what his role will be at Arkansas if he can crack into the rotation.

The 6-foot-11 Russian is an intriguing skilled big who possesses a pure shooter's touch, but will need to understand how to use his size at 235 pounds to become an enforcer in the paint.

Arkansas Razorbacks 2027 center signee Ilia Frolov during his official visit | Razorback Basketbal

Arkansas will certainly enter next season with significantly more depth and rotational flexibility than in years prior, but there are going to be growing pains. Calipari obviously felt the impact of what relying on six or seven players can do to team like his for extended stretches of a game.

This past season showed exactly that when playing the likes of Houston, Duke, Florida and Arizona that he needed to add more talent, size and legnth on the floor at all times.

Having a roster with 11 players can help Arkansas withstand injuries, foul trouble (ala Alabama), the grind of SEC play, and potentially lead to more tournament success past the Sweet 16.

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