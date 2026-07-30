Razorbacks Excited To Play A Team Other Than Themselves In The Bahamas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas basketball's first live action of 2026 is set for Friday evening, when the Razorbacks take on the Bahamas National Team in the Baha Mar summer league.

It's the first step in what will be a long journey for the Razorbacks and head coach John Calipari, who brought in the nation's No. 1 recruting class alongside returnees Billy Richmond III, Paulo Semedo and transfers Jeremiah Wilkinson and Cooper Bowser.

Andrews, a Little Rock native and product of Little Rock Christian Academy, has been educating his teammates on what Razorback basketball means to the Natural State as the countdown to official start of the season continues.

"I had a conversation with Jordan [Smith Jr.] one time... I was just telling him it means a lot for you guys to be here, being so highly touted and highly ranked recruits," Andrews said Thursday, "And for y'all to be here and help us try to bring home a national championship means a lot to the fans."

With eight freshman on the roster, Arkansas' trip to the Bahamas in an excellent opportunity for a young team to build chemistry.

"Just looking forward to getting to know the guys on and off the court," Andrews said. "I'm looking forward to winning some games, getting to play against another team, because we've been playing against each other for about eight weeks now. I think everybody's kind of getting tired of it."

Like Andrews, Abdou Toure is another one of Arkansas' highly touted freshmen who should have an immediate impact for the Razorbacks.

"I would say biggest points of emphasis [are] just getting our teamwork," Toure said. "We have a lot of depth. We have 12 guys, everybody can play. We just need to see how everybody does, get our team chemistry up."

Toure said that being able to learn with a host of other young players has been helpful as he adjusts to the college game.

Arkansas Razorbacks freshman wing Abdou Toure during drills inside the Martin Family Basketball Performance Facility on Monday, July 27, 2026. | Nilsen Roman - Hogs on SI

"Every day we're learning something new from Coach," Toure said. "It makes it way easier having a lot of freshmen. We're taking intel from everybody. Billy Richmond and Jeremiah and Cooper, who has been in college for multiple years."

Bowser, who transferred to UA from Furman, is the only senior on the roster and will undoubtedly be looked to as one of the team's leaders. He's played in the Bahamas before with Furman, doing so in August 2023.

"A lot of these guys, it'll be their first college action wearing the Razorback uniform, myself included," Bowser said. "First time repping the Arkansas Razorbacks. I'm excited."

Tip-off between Arkansas and the Bahamas National Team is set for 6 p.m. CT on Friday, with coverage on FloSports.

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