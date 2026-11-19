FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — It's no surprise that No. 20 Arkansas, once considered darkhorse national champions, is receiving low marks after a 3-2 start to the season.

Losses to No. 6 Virginia in Washington, D.C. and undefeated Indiana at Madison Square Garden in New York have fans wound up again early in non-conference play.

One interesting detail about coach John Calipari's tenure at Arkansas is that he is 0-2 in each of his team's first three seasons against high-major non-conference competition in the month of November.

Arkansas Razorbacks Men's Basketball coach John Calipari waves at fans during football game against Tulsa on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026. | Nilsen Roman, Hogs On SI Images

Much of that is due to a significant size advantage between the Razorbacks and their opponents. Even some of the games played against low-major competition have been snooze fests because of opponents’ advantage in interior strength and physicality.

There are some things his team needs to work through, including late-game situations that proved costly against Indiana.

"I'll just say this, I'm still learning about my team," Calipari said on Tuesday. "Hindsight, I tried to talk them through the last two segments or the last two plays. I need to call a timeout and walk them through because normally what I would do, open court, high ball screen, just do something to the rim.

"We score, get fouled, I call timeout. My man shot a 30-footer. It's not his fault. He didn't know better. Hadn't talked. I needed to call a timeout for this team. This team is so young. You see, I'm trying to control the game because I have to. If this is the way it is in January and February, then we're not

what I think this team could be. This team could be pretty good."

Calipari knows he has some issues to sort through, and here's what he'll need to figure out on Friday against Mississippi Valley State before his team hits the road again for Detroit to face Michigan State on Thanksgiving.

Arkansas Razorbacks guard Davion Thompson (9) at Madison Square Garden. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Thompson Deserves To Start

The true freshman guard out of Bolingbrook, Illinois is averaging the third-highest amount of minutes of anyone on the roster behind Billy Richmond and Jordan Smith Jr. at 25.2 minutes per game.

His performance against Indiana strengthened the argument for putting him on the floor from the opening tip. Thompson finished with 20 points and eight assists, and proved he could create his own shots and give the Razorbacks some halfcourt offensive rhythm that hasn't been there early on.

"He's good, he's 17 years old guys and sometimes he's acting about 14," Calipari said. " He is young young but again I've got to really do a better job I almost have to meet him anytime there's free throws come over and talk to me because I got so much teaching to do with him.

Wilkinson Could Thrive As Sixth Man

Arkansas knew they were getting an impressive scorer from Georgia, but forget that most of his production has come with him in a different role. He started his career as a freshman with the Cal Bears, where he won ACC Sixth Man of the Year before transferring home to play in the SEC.

He's been in the starting lineup in 40 of his 68 career games, but has been a more efficient player in the past coming off the bench. Wilkinson has averaged 14.2 points on 43% from the field, 37% from three and 80% from the free throw line on 22.5 minutes per game as a reserve.

As a starter, he's averaged over 17 points on 39% from the field, 33% from three and 78% from the line on nearly 29 minutes per game.

That gives Calipari a reason to consider Wilkinson as a veteran scoring option off the bench, much like Antonio Reeves early in his Kentucky career under Calipari.

Arkansas Razorbacks guard Jeremiah Wilkinson (5) at Madison Square Garden. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Keep Smith Off the Ball

The No. 1 guard in the 2026 recruiting class hasn't quite lived up to his billing early on, but one small change to the offense could allow him to operate at a high level.

Smith has looked more comfortable attacking off the ball than directing the offense, making Thompson’s emergence especially useful. The encouraging part is he has thrived as a slasher who can get to the rim smoothly, beating his defender by an extra step or two.

His experiment as the lead guard will likely continue, but Calipari can develop that part of his game along the way while also finding other opportunities to increase his production now.

Toure Deserves More Run

The Connecticut high school player of the year arrived at Arkansas with such hype as his game continued to evolve during his prep career. No longer just a slasher, Toure has developed a tight shooting motion that is hard to defend.

He started out the season with back-to-back games scoring in double figures, but has seen his minutes cut all the way to nine minutes Tuesday.

"I thought Abdou did good [against Indiana], I did," Calipari said. "He did one play where he gave up a three in a corner. But I thought he did good because he went after balls. He tried to offensive rebound. He tried to do the right stuff. He needs to play 20 minutes a game."

If that's the case, then Arkansas fans should expect more opportunities for the energetic freshman, even if that means seeing him featured in different rotations.

Arkansas Razorbacks forward Miikka Muurinen (3) grabs a rebound in the first half against the Indiana Hoosiers at Madison Square Garden. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Did Muurinen Show Toughness Down Stretch?

Muurinen didn't have his best night from a scoring perspective, but when Cooper Bowser fouled out late in the second half Tuesday night, he answered the call with late contributions that showed why Arkansas should continue challenging him to become a difference maker in the paint.

The 7-foot stretch forward finished with 10 points and five rebounds, contributing around the basket and was key to keeping the game close in the second half by making his attempts at the charity stripe count.

His composure has been under the microscope through the early portions of the season, but seemed to keep his emotions in check down the stretch against the Hoosiers.

He still needs to improve is his positioning in the post, attacking the glass and learning how to play through contact instead of drawing fouls by falling down.

Calipari has another opportunity against Mississippi Valley State on Friday to put those pieces in place before Michigan State tests how much Arkansas has learned about themselves on Thanksgiving. If they can get the offensive part of the game figured out, this team could potentially match preseason expectations.

"I don't know what you do when you have eight freshman. That's another story," Calipari said. "But I've got to figure this out for these kids."

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