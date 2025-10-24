Razorback Report: How to watch No. 14 Hogs exhibition match against Cincinnati
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — No. 14 Arkansas will make its first appearance in a competitive game Friday night when Cincinnati comes to Bud Walton Arena for an exhibition game.
It’s the first of two exhibitions for the Razorbacks ahead of their seasoncopener against Southern University Nov. 3.
The game is named The CareSource Invitational that supports mental health awareness part of a broader, mission-aligned initiative sponsored by CareSource, a non-profit managed care organization. The initiative aims to normalize the mental health conversation nationwide, break the stigma and promote the overall well-being of children and teens.
While the game is for a good cause, it does present a tough challenge for Arkansas. The Bearcats have already played one exhibition game this month, defeating No. 7 Michigan, 100-98, last Friday.
The Bearcats are coming off of a 19-15 season a year ago and head coach Wes Miller enters his fifth season leading the Bearcats with an 82-59 record at Cincinnati. His teams have won 20-plus games in seven of the last nine seasons.
The Razorbacks’ second exhibition game will involve a quick road trip to Memphis on Monday. Tip-off for that game is scheduled for 8 p.m. on ESPNU. That game will be apart of the Hoops for St. Jude Tip- Off Classic.
For those unable to attend Friday night’s exhibition debut of the Arkansas men’s basketball team that'll try and make a return trip to the NCAA Tournament, here’s how you can follow along:
How to Watch: Cincinnati at No. 14 Arkansas
When: 7 p.m., Friday
Where: Bud Walton Arena, Fayetteville, Ark.
TV: SEC Network+
Radio: Live Radio
Stats: Live Stats
Series History: Cincinnati leads the all-time series 3-2
Last Meeting: Arkansas 73, Cincinnati 67 (November 23, 2021 at Championship of the Hall of Fame Classic)
Yesterday’s Results
Men’s Tennis: ITF 25K Norman
Today’s Schedule
Softball: Razorbacks Unlimited (DH), 5:30 .m.
Swimming and Diving: vs. Miami at Piscataway, N.J., 4 p.m.
Men’s Basketball: Cincinnati at Arkansas (exhibition), 7 p.m., SECN+
Did You Notice?
- The Arkansas swim and dive team is headed to Piscataway, N.J. to face Miami and Rutgers this weekend. The Razorbacks will face Rutgers to start on Friday at 4 p.m. before facing Miami at 10 a.m. Saturday. This meet will be the first time the Hogs and Scarlet Knights have ever faced off, and the first against Miami since the 1988-89 season. Miami holds the series lead with a record of 3-1 and has won the last three matchups.
“We are really excited to travel to Rutgers for this ACC/Big Ten/SEC battle. All three teams are regulars at the NCAA Championships and all score points and finished ranked. Diving will be a great battle in both springboard events. Swimming will compete in 17 events over the two days, and we expect all events to be fast and very competitive. This is a great opportunity to visit a Big Ten school and compete against nationally ranked teams.”- Arkansas head coach Neil Harper said.