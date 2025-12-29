Turnovers cost Razorbacks in first-ever home loss to Arkansas State

Arkansas left Bud Walton Arena with a long list of concerns Sunday after an 81–72 loss that marked the first time the Hogs had ever fallen to Arkansas State at home.

The setback dropped Arkansas to 11–4 and sent the Razorbacks into SEC play trying to repair turnover troubles that controlled the afternoon.

Arkansas State forced 29 turnovers, and those giveaways shaped nearly every part of what Arkansas tried to do on offense.

The Hogs fell behind early, fought to stay close in pockets, and still couldn’t overcome how often possessions ended before shots were taken.

Arkansas attempted only 59 field goals compared to 83 for its opponent.

Razorbacks coach Kelsi Musick made no attempt to soften what unfolded.

“We have a lot of things we need to work on,” she said later. “We have to make those changes quickly. We are in the first year. We are in a build. But at the same time, we can make excuses, or we can rise up.”

Arkansas Razorbacks coach Kelsi Musick on the sidelines against the Arkansas State Red Wolves in a game at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Ark. | Nilsen Roman-allHOGS Images

Arkansas lost ground in the all-time series, which now sits at 9-4. The Hogs also took their second home loss to an in-state opponent in three seasons after falling to UAPB in 2023.

Arkansas entered the game with four straight wins but saw that momentum fade as the turnovers mounted.

The Razorbacks briefly held a lead in the first quarter after Wyvette Mayberry hit a corner 3 to put Arkansas ahead 9-7. It was short-lived.

The early energy shifted when Arkansas State strung together a run, and the Hogs found themselves chasing the scoreboard for the rest of the afternoon.

Even when Arkansas managed to trim the deficit, any progress was undone by giveaways. Arkansas State scored 33 points off turnovers, taking advantage of live-ball mistakes that turned into transition chances.

“It’s definitely frustrating,” Musick said said. “But I think any loss is frustrating because that's obviously not your goal. You're competing to win…. They took 24 more shots than us.”

The Razorbacks were left playing from behind for long stretches.

The closest second-half push came late in the third quarter when Arkansas made an 8-0 run finished by a three-point play from Harmonie Ware. The momentum didn’t last.

Arkansas Razorbacks' Harmonie Ware drives against the Arkansas State Red Wolves at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Ark. | Nilsen Roman-allHOGS Images

Arkansas State answered with back-to-back 3s, rebuilding the margin as the Hogs tried to regroup.

Musick said Arkansas needed to adjust its rotation on the fly.

“We probably could have gone a little bit deeper in our bench,” she said. “But I think when we went to a more guard-oriented lineup, we were able to make some runs and close the gap a little bit.”

Fatigue became a factor as Arkansas fought against a team that substituted in waves.

Second-chance points also hurt Arkansas, which surrendered 16 offensive rebounds. The combination of turnovers and extended defensive possessions left the Hogs playing uphill.

Arkansas State made 11 three-pointers and repeatedly found shots late in the clock to stop Razorback runs.

Arkansas trailed 43-33 at halftime and never cut the lead to single digits again in the fourth quarter.

The Razorbacks were led by Taleyah Jones with 18 points, followed by Ware with 15, and Lawrence and Mayberry with 11 each.

Key takeaways

Arkansas committed 29 turnovers and attempted 24 fewer shots than Arkansas State.

The Razorbacks’ second-half rallies were repeatedly broken up by opponent runs.

Musick said Arkansas “has to make changes quickly” entering SEC play.

