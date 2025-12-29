Hogs seek clean rebound against James Madison before SEC play begins

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas has spent much of December testing itself against some of the best programs in college basketball.

It’s been good for growth, but it also sent the Hogs home from New Jersey with a 94-85 loss to Houston that still stings heading into the final non-conference game of the season.

Now the Razorbacks turn toward James Madison on Monday night at Bud Walton Arena, a school riding a wave of football success but still working to rebuild its basketball identity.

That difference sets the stage for a matchup Arkansas simply can’t treat as a formality before SEC play opens on Jan. 3.

The Razorbacks come in at 9-3 and ranked No. 18, carrying a résumé that includes clashes with Duke, Michigan State and Houston. James Madison enters 7-6 and on a two-game losing streak.

The records tell a story, but the timing tells an even louder one. Arkansas needs this game to steady itself before the real grind begins. Fans are expecting a big win.

Tipoff’s set for 7 p.m. at Bud Walton Arena, streaming on SEC Network+. It’ll be the first basketball meeting between the programs.

James Madison may not bring the same national buzz it’s earned on the football field, but the Dukes do have some scoring punch.

Junior forward Justin McBride averages more than 17 points per game and gives JMU a reliable anchor.

What the Dukes haven’t done consistently is close out games, which has left them fighting uphill in league play.

Arkansas Razorbacks guard Darius Acuff Jr. (5) during the first half against the Houston Cougars at Prudential Center. | John Jones-Imagn Images

Final tune-up before SEC pressure arrives

Arkansas’ loss to Houston felt familiar in ways the staff doesn’t want it to heading into SEC play. The Hogs hung around, made runs and showed flashes of high-end talent, but they didn’t play with enough defensive discipline to beat a top-10 team.

John Calipari didn’t sugarcoat it afterward. He said his team has played a brutal schedule, but it has to be sharper — and fast. There isn’t much time left before Tennessee shows up on the calendar.

That’s why tonight's game matters. A home game against a beatable, but capable, non-conference opponent gives Arkansas a chance to reset.

The Hogs need the kind of performance that shows they learned something from December’s grind.

For James Madison, this is a no-pressure opportunity to take a shot at a ranked SEC team inside a loud arena. For Arkansas, it’s a chance to close out the month (and year) with confidence.

The Razorbacks know what the SEC demands with consistency on defense, toughness on the glass and smarter late-game execution. They’ve handled stretches of it this season, but doing it night after night is a different challenge.

Monday night won’t define the season, but it’ll reveal how ready the Hogs are for what’s next.

Arkansas Razorbacks forward Trevon Brazile (7) posts up against Houston Cougars guard Kingston Flemings (4) during the second half at Prudential Center. | John Jones-Imagn Images

James Madison offers different kind of challenge

Unlike Houston’s disciplined, bruising style, James Madison presents a more unpredictable test.

The Dukes can score, but defensive lapses and inconsistency have held them back. That’s a dangerous combination for a road team, but it also means Arkansas can’t just jog through this one and expect everything to fall into place.

The Hogs need improved play from their depth, which has fluctuated throughout the season. SEC rotations tighten quickly, and players have to earn minutes now rather than expect them.

Arkansas has faced five currently ranked opponents and showed it can play with anybody. Monday’s about applying what it learned. The pace, the spacing, the rim pressure — all of it needs to look more polished before Tennessee comes calling.

Arkansas Razorbacks guard Meleek Thomas (1) drives against Queens Royals guard Chris Ashby (11) during the second half at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Ark. | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

Why Hogs need a clean finish

Non-conference finales are sometimes overlooked, especially when they come against a team that’s still trying to find its footing. Arkansas can’t afford that mindset.

This game is about the Razorbacks and whether they’re ready to step into the SEC with momentum instead of questions.

James Madison may not match its football program’s swagger on the hardwood, but the Dukes are capable enough to force problems if Arkansas drifts.

That’s why the Hogs need a strong start, efficient possessions and the kind of defensive urgency they didn’t show late in Brooklyn.

It’s one final tune-up before everything gets a little tougher.

How to watch-listen

Who: Arkansas Razorbacks vs. James Madison Dukes

Arkansas Razorbacks vs. James Madison Dukes When: Monday, Dec. 29, 7 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 29, 7 p.m. Where: Bud Walton Arena, Fayetteville

Bud Walton Arena, Fayetteville TV/Stream: ESPN+ | SEC Network+

ESPN+ | SEC Network+ Radio: Arkansas Radio Network on ESPN Arkansas 99.5 in Fayetteville, 95.3 in the River Valley, 96.3 in Hot Springs and 104.3 in Harrison-Mountain Home and affiliate stations statewide. | SiriusXM Channel 99

Key takeaways

Arkansas needs a sharper performance after the Houston loss and before SEC play begins.

This is the first-ever basketball meeting between the Hogs and James Madison.

James Madison can score, but Arkansas should control the matchup if it executes consistently.

