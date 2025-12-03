Razorback Report: How to watch No. 6 Louisville at No. 25 Arkansas

This week in college basketball features the ACC/SEC Challenge for both men and women for third consecutive season.

For No. 25 Arkansas, it’s matchup in the annual challenge is against another top 10 ranked team.

The Razorbacks are coming off an 80-71 loss to No. 4 Duke on Thanksgiving and now face No. 6 Louisville at Bud Walton Arena on Wednesday.

The Cardinals present a tough challenge to Arkansas. They lead the NCAA in scoring with 96.7 points per game and are 17th in scoring defense (63 points per game).

On the flip side, Arkansas is averaging 88.1 points per game and its opponents are averaging 71.6 ppg. If that seems one-sided, consider who the teams have played.

Louisville has just one game played against a top 10 ranked team and beat then-No. 9 Kentucky, 96-88. It also has wins against smaller programs that resulted win margins of 51, 36, 41 and 57.

Arkansas, meanwhile, has two losses to ranked opponents and its largest margin of victory was 54 points against Jackson State.

The Razorbacks will bring one of the nation’s best freshman duos in Meleek Thomas and Darius Acuff Jr. to lead the way. They’re the nation’s top scoring rookie duos at 35.0 ppg, are two of just 13 freshmen to average at least 17 points and are two of five NCAA freshmen to average at least 17 points and 3.5 assists.

Arkansas has won both its previous games in the ACC/SEC Challenge. Last season, the first under John Calipari, saw the Razorbacks beat Miami on the road, 76-73.

Due to his tenure at Kentucky, Calipari has a long history with Louisville. But the Cardinals were likely glad to see him leave considering he has a 19-8 record against them.

The year before, the Razorbacks beat then-No. 7 Duke 80-75 on their home court.

And for those curious or wanting to brag about SEC superiority, the SEC leads in the challenge 21-9 and went 10-2 last season.

Here’s how you can watch, listen or follow the stats of Wednesday’s game.

How to Watch: No. 6 Louisville at No. 25 Arkansas

Who: No. 6 Louisville Cardinals (7-0) at No. 25 Arkansas Razorbacks (5-2)

When: 6 p.m., Wednesday

Where: Bud Walton Arena/Nolan Richardson Court, Fayetteville, Ark.

TV: ESPN

Radio: Affiliates

Stats: Live Stats

Series History: The all-time series is tied 4-4

Last Meeting: Arkansas 80, Louisville 54 (November 21, 2022)

Last time out, Bulldogs: lost to No. 4 Duke, 80-71

Last time out, Tigers: def. New Jersey Institute of Technology, 104-47

