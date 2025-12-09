Razorbacks aim for payback against Texas Tech in high-stakes rematch

Arkansas heads back into a familiar emotional space this week. At least it will be for fans.

The Razorbacks remember how last season ended, and the memory still stings. Their Sweet 16 loss to Texas Tech was one of those moments a program cannot shake quickly.

Now the Hogs get a neutral-site rematch Saturday in Dallas, where the stakes may not match March, but the feelings certainly do.

Arkansas led much of that night in San Francisco. The Razorbacks were up seven at halftime, extended the gap to 16, and still looked safe with a 13-point lead and under five minutes remaining.

With 4:43 on the clock, Arkansas held a 69-56 edge. Then the collapse began. Texas Tech chipped away, hit a clutch three with nine seconds left, and forced overtime.

Even overtime offered a chance to survive. DJ Wagner tied the game at 83 with 34 seconds remaining. But Texas Tech answered again.

A layup in the final seconds sealed an 85-83 loss, ending Arkansas’ season and sending the Hogs home stunned. No one in the locker room forgot the feeling.

The players who lived it still carry the frustration. The newcomers who watched it carry their own version of it. And together, they move toward a rematch that may help settle the emotions that may have lingered for months.

The game in Dallas is more than a non-conference showcase. It is a chance for Arkansas to measure how far it has come, and how far it still must go. Texas Tech is physical, disciplined, and familiar with Arkansas’ tendencies. That only sharpens the edge on Saturday.

Freshman guard Darius Acuff said he followed last season’s game closely before ever joining the Hogs. He saw the late swings. He saw the missed chance. And it stuck with him, too.

"I want to win for them," Acuff said. "Them losing that game last year. I know it hurt. It hurt for me watching it. I didn't want them to lose that. They had it. But, yeah, just trying to get that win for them for sure. We'll see next week how it goes."

Emotions fuel Arkansas heading into rematch

Sophomore forward Karter Knox spoke even more directly about the mood over the weekend.

"I'm ready for the get back. They sent us home," Knox said. "I believe (if) we beat them, we win the national championship, so it's a lot of revenge."

Those quotes show something important about this team. Arkansas may be young in spots, but it is not detached.

The players feel the responsibility to prove something. The Hogs are trying to grow into a group that plays with urgency even in December.

Acuff echoed that sense of personal investment. He said losing that Sweet 16 game “hurt” even from afar. He believed Arkansas “had it,” and he now wants to help deliver a win that the returners missed out on.

The Razorbacks have already played in tight matchups this season, some by design. Coach John Calipari stresses learning through difficult stretches, and this game fits that plan.

Calipari said if a team is good, it should “throw the gauntlet” at itself early. He believes teams must prepare now for what matters in March.

That philosophy has shaped Arkansas’ early schedule. Dallas provides another stage to test that theory.

The Hogs need to manage pace, avoid late-game breakdowns, and show improvement in closing possessions. The matchup is not only about revenge — it is about progress.

Calipari emphasized that his teams “play for March,” meaning every challenge is tied to long-term preparation. Arkansas fans can expect a lineup that reflects that approach.

Rotations may tighten. Defensive looks may expand. The staff wants to see who responds in a moment that carries emotional weight.

The atmosphere in Dallas will feel different from a campus game. It will not be as tense as the NCAA tournament, but the building will remind players of neutral-site stakes.

That alone may test Arkansas’ composure if the game becomes another late-game fight.

Saturday’s tipoff is set for 11 a.m. inside the American Airlines Center. It is a time slot that forces players to settle in early.

That may matter for a team trying to avoid the slow surges that cost them late last season.

What win would mean for Hogs

A victory would not erase the loss from the Sweet 16, but it would matter.

It would show growth, give Arkansas a confidence jolt, and validate the message the staff has pushed since offseason workouts. Most of all, it would allow the players who felt last season’s heartbreak to reclaim part of that story.

Losing the rematch would not define the season, just as winning it will not guarantee a deep March run. But the Hogs know what this game represents internally.

They remember how it felt to walk off the floor one basket short. Those memories shape how they prepare this week.

Win or lose, Arkansas will learn something about itself. But it is clear one outcome would sit better than the other. The Hogs want this one. And they have made no effort to hide it.

