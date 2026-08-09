Razorbacks' Bahamas Trip Revealed What Makes This Team Different

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — What can you glean from four exhibition college basketball games played at the start of August?

In all honesty, not much. But the 160 minutes of basketball that Arkansas played in the Bahamas was enough to hold over Razorback fans who were starving for a look at and any information regarding the 2026-27 Razorbacks, who could very well be the greatest assemblage of talent any Arkansas basketball team has seen.

Still, it was hard not to be impressed by Arkansas' four drubbings of the Bahamas National Team, Carleton University, Toros Del Valle and the University of Calgary, and Razorback Sports Network analyst and former UA assistant coach Matt Zimmerman had a front row seat for the action.

"Just so impressed with them," Zimmerman said Friday on the Chuck and Bo Show. "Really not any big surprises from what you saw in practice. They have scrimmaged and done more five-on-five this year than [head coach John Calipari] did the first two years he was here, and the practices have been so much better. You feel this internal competition to play."

Such is the advantage of Calipari, who is famous for liking to keep a short, 7-8 man rotation, having his deepest team yet at Arkansas. There are 11 players, and potentially 12 should Paulo Semedo develop enough to earn minutes, who will crack the Arkansas rotation at one point or another this season, which should solve the problem of depth that held Arkansas back during Calipari's first two seasons in Fayetteville.

"They took that and unleased it on these poor teams over there," Zimmerman said. "It was not the world's best competition."

What was apparent was that Jordan Smith Jr. is as good as advertised and worthy of the hype he's receiving as a potential top five selection in the 2027 NBA Draft. Smith averaged over 17 points in the four exhibition games and even had a triple double against Carleton.

"He's a lot like Bobby Portis," Zimmerman said of Smith. "Yes sir, no sir off the court. He's been an excellent student througout his life. He's really a great kid. He walks across that line, and he wants to really, really fight you. Physically, spiritually, emotionally, he wants to fight you. He's always on the verge. He has got a fire and he is incredible."

Needless to say, Arkansas fans can't wait to see Smith and the rest of the Razorbacks in action come October, when they'll host Gonzaga and Memphis for exhibitions inside Bud Walton Arena.

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