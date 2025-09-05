Razorbacks' Calipari entertaining another national Top 5 recruit this weekend
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — For the second consecutive weekend, Arkansas coach John Calipari is hosting a national Top 5-rated, 5-star recruit for an official visit.
This week, it's 2026 big guard Brandon McCoy, Jr. (6-5, Sierra Canyon in Los Angeles, Calif., On3 Sports national No. 2, 5-star prospect) arrived in Fayetteville on Friday to begin his visit.
We've reported in recent Hogs on SI articles spanning the past few days that McCoy was in fact due in for an Arkansas official visit this weekend (Sept. 5-7).
Last weekend (Aug. 29-31), Calipari and Arkansas hosted 2026 national Top 5-rated, 5-star guard Caleb Holt of Prolific Prep.
McCoy is considered one of the top two-way players (offense and defense) in the nation.
Calipari has made him a priority for at least two years, making trips out to Los Angeles as year ago to see McCoy when he was playing for St. John Basco high school.
McCoy missed the spring competition on the Nike EYBL circuit, but he competed for Team USA in the squad's unbeaten gold medal run at FIBA U19 World Cup in Switzerland in July.
Arkansas assistant coach Chuck Martin was in Switzerland and courtside to see McCoy play for Team USA.
Then later in July, McCoy did rejoin the Nike EYBL circuit play, suiting up for 17U AZ Unity.
In five Nike Peach Jam games, McCoy averaged 22.0 points and 6.4 rebounds. In one appearance, he exploded for 38 points.
McCoy's recruitment has been quiet, although Duke, Southern Cal, UCLA, Arizona, and a host of other high-major programs are recruiting him.
McCoy is a long, big guard with elite athleticism including explosive leaping ability. He's a gifted slasher and finisher in the paint and at the rim, both in transition and in half court settings. He's also an elite defender.
NBA Draft guru Jonathan Wasserman of Bleacher Report projects McCoy as the 9th overall pick (draft lottery first round) as a one-and-done in his recent 2027 NBA mock draft that was published in August.
Arkansas' current on-campus prospect visit dates list
• Aug. 29-31 was the recent visit date for Caleb Holt (6-5 guard, Prolific Prep, native of Huntsville, Ala., national No. 2, 5-star prospect)
• Sept. 5-7 Brandon McCoy, Jr. (6-5 guard, Sierra Canyon in Los Angeles, national Top 5, 5-star prospect)
• Sept. 19-21 Arafan Diane (7-0 center, Iowa United Prep, native of Guinea, national No. 6, 5-star prospect)
• Sept. 19-21 Jordan Smith, Jr. (6-2 combo guard, Fairfax, Va., national No. 2, 5-star prospect)
• Sept. 26-28 Tay Kinney (6-2 guard, Overtime Elite, native of Newport, Ky., national No. 12, 5-star prospect)
• Oct. 3-5 Cole Cloer (6-7 small forward / wing, native of Hillsborough, N.C., national Top 25 prospect)
• Oct. 24-26 (may be tentative) Baba Oladotun (6-10 combo forward, Silver Springs, Md., national Top 10, 5-star prospect)
• Dates TBA (confirmed already finalized) Abdou Toure (6-6 wing, Notre Dame high school in West Haven, Conn., national No. 20, 5-star prospect)
• Dates TBA (confirmed already finalized) Chase Foster (6-8 forward, Baltimore, Md., national No. 38, 4-star prospect)