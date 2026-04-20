You Probably Had to Look Him Up, Now He's Gone from the Razorbacks

Here's a quick test. Without scrolling down, name one thing Jaden Karuletwa did on the basketball court for Arkansas.

Take your time. That's kind of the point.

When Verbal Commits reported Monday that the Razorbacks sophomore guard had entered the transfer portal, I did what a fair number of Arkansas fans probably had to do by pulling up up the roster to figure out who he was.

That's not a knock on the young man. That's just reality.

In college basketball's modern portal era, that reality says everything people need to know about how surprising this news really isn't.

Karuletwa, a 6-foot-4, 195-pound guard from Sun Valley, Calif., spent two seasons in Fayetteville.

In that time, he appeared in 13 total games. He's leaving with two years of eligibility still remaining.

He becomes the fifth Razorback to announce his departure this offseason, joining Karter Knox, DJ Wagner, Karim Rtail and Elmir Dzafic.

Knox has since committed to Louisville and Wagner landed at Maryland, so the portal carousel is already spinning.

Arkansas G Jaden Karuletwa has entered the transfer portal. https://t.co/h99vQroPQT — Verbal Commits (@VerbalCommits) April 20, 2026

Career Measured in Minutes, Not Moments

Let's be fair to Karuletwa. His freshman season didn't go as planned.

A wrist injury knocked him out of the first 10 games of the year. By the time he got healthy, the season was already rolling without him.

He appeared in just four games that year, never scoring a point, though he did get off a shot attempt late in a blowout win over North Carolina A&T.

His sophomore year offered a little more breathing room. He got into nine games, including five SEC contests.

The highlight of his entire Razorback career came Dec. 16 in an Arkansas 108-80 win over Queens. He knocked down a three-pointer and went 2-for-2 at the free throw line, finishing with five points in two minutes of action.

That's his entire statistical legacy with the Hogs.

When the most memorable thing a player does in two seasons fits in a single sentence, the writing's on the wall.

🚨 ROSTER UPDATE 🚨



Arkansas has landed a commitment from freshman guard Jaden Karuletwa from California!



At 6'6, Jaden has a smooth shooting stroke and adds a bit more depth to both wing positions.



Cal is up to 10 scholarship players on the upcoming roster: pic.twitter.com/00KT85gQLi — Brandon Baker (@BBakerHogs) June 25, 2024

What He Was Before Fayetteville

None of this is a reflection of what Karuletwa was before he got to Arkansas.

At Village Christian High School in Sun Valley, he was the real deal. He scored more than 1,000 career points, averaged 14.1 points and 4.6 rebounds as a senior and shot 49% from three-point range while connecting on 94% of his free throws.

He earned first-team All-Olympic League honors and was listed among the top guards in the CIF Southern Section heading into the 2023-24 season.

He was also named his school's Athlete of the Year and his team's Hardest Worker in 2024.

That's a legitimate high school résumé. The college game just didn't open a door for him at Arkansas, and that happens.

It happens a lot, actually.

Georgia Bulldogs guard Jeremiah Wilkinson (5) drives to the basket against Saint Louis Billikens guard Dion Brown (13) during the first half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Keybank Center. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Portal Picture in Fayetteville

With Karuletwa gone, the Hogs are in active roster-building mode heading into next season.

On the addition side, Arkansas has already landed two transfer portal commitments in center Cooper Bowser from Furman and guard Jeremiah Wilkinson from Georgia.

Those are real pieces. Bowser fits a role in the paint that is seriously needed to get past a Sweet 16 spot.

The incoming recruiting class also looks strong. The Razorbacks have three freshmen committed for next season, including five-stars Jordan Smith and JJ Andrews alongside four-star Abdou Toure.

That's a class that can contribute.

On the returning front, wing Isaiah Sealy and forward Paulo Semedo were the first players to publicly announce they'd be back for next year.

Wing Billy Richmond and forward Malique Ewin haven't tipped their hand yet. Ewin's situation carries an extra layer of complexity since he'll need an NCAA waiver to get an additional year of eligibility if he wants to keep playing college ball.

Forwards Trevon Brazile and Nick Pringle have both used up their eligibility, so they're gone regardless.

Guard Meleek Thomas is currently testing the NBA Draft waters while preserving his college eligibility. He's got until May 28 to decide whether to stay in the draft or come back to school.

Bottom Line for Razorbacks at Portal Time

Karuletwa wasn't a contributor who got squeezed out. He was a reserve who never quite found his footing, dealt with an injury early on and never broke through.

He's still only a rising junior with two years of eligibility left. Somewhere out there, there's a program that can give him real minutes and a real shot to show what he did in high school wasn't a fluke.

That opportunity just wasn't going to come in Fayetteville.

For the Hogs, the roster churn continues.

The portal never really closes anymore, and John Calipari's staff is working the phones as the offseason moves fast.

Five players out, two transfers in and a strong freshman class on the way. That's where things stand in Fayetteville.

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