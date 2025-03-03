Exclusive: Calipari's "Refuse to Lose" Speech Before Missouri in Latest Razor's Edge
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — In the fourth installment of the docuseries “Calipari: Razor's Edge," fans get a behind the scenes look at one of the most critical wins of the season.
Stuck on four SEC wins after back-to-back losses to Top 10 opponents on the road against Texas A&M and Auburn, Arkansas needed another marquee win to boost its resume against No. 15 Missouri.
Prior to the game, coach John Calipari gathered the team at his house for a speech. He told the team to "refuse to lose." You can watch an exclusive preview of Monday's episode, which premieres at 9 p.m. on VICE TV.
Calipari briefly mentioned the speech in his postgame remarks after the Razorbacks won 92-85.
"I broke out the ‘refuse to lose,’" Calipari said. "I don’t care what you do, how you do it, refuse to lose. When it’s late in the game, refuse to lose."
Calipari also invoked fellow Hall of Fame coach Tom Izzo at Michigan State, saying he was "stunned that they lost" against Auburn.
Izzo and Michigan State have no such bubble worries, checking in at No. 8 in the latest AP Poll.
Arkansas' refuse to lose came tumbling down when they lost to South Carolina, 72-53, scoring just 14 points in the first half. It's the second fewest points scored in the first 20 minutes in program history since the shot clock era in 1978, according to HogStats. It also snapped a two-game winning streak.
Calipari and the Razorbacks return to the court for the final two games of the season starting with the road finale against Vanderbilt. Tipoff is scheduled for 9 p.m. Tuesday and will be broadcast on SEC Network.