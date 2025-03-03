Razorbacks Becoming Destination for Small School Transfers
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas Razorbacks coach Sam Pittman can solidify himself as a developer of small school transfers once the 2025 NFL Draft begins April 26.
Wide receivers such as Andrew Armstrong (FCS Texas A&M-Commerce) and Isaac TeSlaa (DII Hillsdale College) represented themselves well this past weekend with their respective performances at the NFL Combine.
Should their performances translate to being selected next month, they'll double Pittman's list of small school transfers making it to the league under his watch.
That's good for business, something Arkansas' coach can hang his hat on while recruiting. Pittman will have more than a handful of non-FBS transfers on his roster next season as running backs Rodney Hill and Tyrell Reed return to the backfield.
New additions such as defensive lineman David Oke (Abeliene Christian), tight ends Rohan Jones (JUCO) and Jeremiah Beck (JUCO), defensive back Keshawn Davilla (JUCO) can all put belief in their Pittman's track record.
The Razorbacks won a major portal war when it nabbed John Ridgeway from Indiana State and was a major factor along the defensive line in 2021.
Ridgeway turned his success into being drafted by Dallas in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Although he's bounced around between the Cowboys, Commanders and Saints has remained productive at each stop.
Both Armstrong and TeSlaa performed well and graded out better than many other Razorbacks have which can be contributed to a number of factors like team strength and conditioning, individual workouts and development in the SEC.
Pittman and his staff have done a decent job evaluating talent who transferred in from smaller schools. Whether athletes have come from the FCS level or Division II, Arkansas coaches have hit more than they have missed over the past five seasons.
Non-FBS Transfers Taken by Arkansas Since 2020
DT John Ridgeway, Illinois State (2021)
WR Isaac TeSlaa, Hillsdale (2023)
WR Andrew Armstrong, Texas A&M Commerce (2023)
RB Rodney Hill, Florida A&M (2024)*
DE Anton Juncaj, Albany (2024)
RB Tyrell Reed, JUCO (2024)
DL David Oke, Abiliene Christian (2025)
DB Keshawn Davilla, JUCO (2025)
TE Rohan Jones, Montana State (2025)
TE Jeremiah Beck, JUCO (2025)
*Hill transferred in winter portal window in 2023 from Florida State, stayed at Florida A&M one semester before transferring to Arkansas for 2024 season.
Arkansas will have two small school transfers with a chance to make it to the NFL next spring. The Razorbacks' rebuilt defensive line will likely be led by Cam Ball but Oke provides plenty of versatility in the trenches to become a problem for FBS defenses.
Although he had a handful of FBS offers out of high school, Oke opted to go the FCS route to become one of the best defensive tackles at that level before deciding to transfer up.
He finished with 63 total tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, one sack, six quarterback hurries, one fumble recovery, two pass break-ups and a blocked field goal in 2024.
The 6-foot-2, 290 pound defensive tackle had a solid offer list before choosing the Razorbacks over Texas Tech, Virginia Tech, West Virginia, Boston College, Houston, North Carolina, Georgia Tech, Mississippi State, Oklahoma State and Virginia.
Jones is another small school transfer who boasts potential to become a potential NFL Draft pick in 2026.
He earned FCS All-American honors at tight end in 2024 after he caught 30 passes, 470 yards and nine touchdowns for Montana State before losing in the national championship game
He will have an opportunity for immediate playing time to display his skillset as a potential pro since three tight ends left during the offseason.
Shamar Easter's decision to switch to wide receiver also opened a spot to complete the position group's complete transformation for this fall.