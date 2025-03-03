Former Razorback Star Smith Makes Spring Training Debut
Hagen Smith was invited to Major League camp with the Chicago White Sox in his first full professional season, emblematic of how highly his talent is regarded.
Smith spent the last three seasons dominating college hitters while earning All-American honors and being named the National Pitcher of the Year in his final spring at Arkansas.
He was the White Sox's first-round pick and No. 5 overall in last July's MLB draft. The Sox know they drafted a star in the making and wanted the big club staff and executives, along with the players, to see what they have up close.
Smith toed the rubber for the first time in a spring training game Wednesday and handled hitters about the way he did when wearing an Arkansas jersey.
He struck out three while tossing a scoreless frame, although shoddy defense and a walk forced him to throw 23 pitches, 13 of which were strikes.
All three punch-outs were courtesy of his wipeout slider, two buried down and in to right-handers. The strikeouts were against two other top prospects and a proven big leaguer.
Smith had to dig deep to prevent a run, though. He fell behind the lead-off hitter 2-0 before a bouncing single and outfield error put him at second. He got ahead 0-2 on the No. 18 prospect in baseball, Leo De Vries, but missed high and the unattended runner stole third without a throw.
He whiffed De Vries, but surrendered a five-pitch walk to former White Sox slugger Gavin Sheets, putting runners at the corners with one out.
Still, Smith maintained control. He struck out No. 33 overall prospect Ethan Salas on four pitches and set down veteran Connor Joe on five to end the threat.
“That was just dumb,” Smith told MLB.com of the stolen base, after throwing 13 of his 23 pitches for strikes and topping out at 98.2 mph on his four-seamer, per Statcast. “I’m a perfectionist. It went well, but I have to get out there next time and do better.”
His sixth-inning outing followed fellow top prospect Noah Schultz, who threw the fifth. They are the top two left-handed pitching prospects in baseball.
Smith can be an imposing figure on the mound with his 6-foot-3, 220-pound frame and sneaky delivery. He's got two plus pitches with an upper 90s fastball and a wicked slider that freezes hitters or induces defensive swings.
Schultz towers over Smith, though, and at 6-foot-9 is the second tallest player in baseball. He signed with the Sox out of high school and has worked his way through their minor league system while displaying about the same velocity and slider Smith possesses.
Schultz will likely start at Double A Birmingham this season, perhaps Triple A Charlotte while Smith might have a quick re-visit to High A Winston-Salem where he threw 7.2 innings last summer. Smith will likely spend a good deal of his summer in Birmingham.
Schultz is expected to reach the big leagues this summer, or certainly next, while Smith's ticket will likely get punched in 2026. Schultz is the No. 16 prospect in baseball and Smith No. 34.
Both have opened eyes throughout their spring training throwing sessions and in their debuts. Schultz looked polished, setting the side down on just eight pitches, six for strikes.
“I’ve caught both of them, and they both have electric stuff,” catcher Kyle Teel told MLB.com. “My first time catching Noah, I was like, ‘Dang, I don’t know what it’s going to be like to hit this guy.’ I haven’t faced him in lives, but I can’t imagine it’s a comfortable at-bat, being on the left side.
"And Hagen Smith, the first ball he threw to me was 99 mph, and I was like ‘Wow, that’s impressive.’”
Smartly, the White Sox have had their two prize pitchers working out together throughout spring training and throwing on the same day.
“Watching Noah Schultz go about his business is an awesome thing to see," White Sox bench coach Walker McKinven told MLB.com. "Then you go watch him throw baseballs, and you are like, ‘Oh my gosh this is a very very impressive young player.’ Really, really important player for us.”
McKinven heaped the same praise upon Smith, who has comported himself as a total pro in his first professional Spring Training.