Arkansas Razorbacks' Calipari in Florida Tuesday to see trio of 5-star recruits
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — John Calipari traveled to the state of Florida on Tuesday, beginning with a stop in Jacksonville with plans to move south later in the day to Southeastern Prep Academy in Orlando to see a trio of top-shelf 2027 recruits.
All three are Top 10 level 5-star prospects.
• CJ Rosser (6-foot-9 combo forward, Rocky Mount, N.C., national No. 4 prospect) has been an Arkansas priority target for months.
• Obinna Ekezie, Jr. (6-foot-11 center, Maitland, Fla., national No. 5 prospect) is the No. 1-ranked center in his class.
• Beckham Black (6-foot-3 guard, Duncanville, Texas, national No. 9 prospect) is the younger brother of former Arkansas star and current Orlando Magic guard Anthony Black.
Calipari and his assistant coaches were courtside on the Nike EYBL circuit throughout the spring and summer watching Rosser compete.
The Razorbacks long ago offered Rosser a scholarship.
He was one of the first players Arkansas contacted just after midnight on June 15, which was the first day Division 1 coaching staffs could make direct contact with class of 2027 recruits.
Beckham Black attended the Razorbacks' home basketball game against SEC foe Oklahoma in January 2025.
Calipari not planning trip this week to see twin towers in New York
Twin 7-footers Darius and Adonia Ratliff have become attractions for Arkansas coaches since the current recruiting period opened up Sept. 3.
First, it was Razorbacks assistant coach Chuck Martin who traveled to Archbishop Stepinac in West Plains, N.Y., to see the Ratliffs.
Next it was two Arkansas assistants, Martin and Brad Calipari, who were at the school on Monday, Sept. 8, to see them.
A source told us last week that the Head Hog, John Calipari, was considering a trip to see the Ratliff twins this week.
But a source within the Stepinac basketball program confirmed on Monday that as of now there's not a John Calipari trip to the school planned for this week.
Going back to April 20, Martin has made three trips to Stepinac to evaluate the twins.
Arkansas is not the only school to flock to Stepinac in recent weeks to see the Ratliffs.
Alabama head coach Nate Oats, Pitt head coach Jeff Capel, and assistant coaches from Florida, Creighton, and Oklahoma State have also been out to see them in the past week alone.
The frontline duo is versatile with the ability to shoot three-pointers as well as using dribble-drive craft to create shots in the mid-range, and of course they can finish above the rim at the basket.
Darius Ratliff is listed as a 7-foot, 215-pound center, and he is ranked as the No. 52 prospect in the nation according to ESPN.
Adonis Ratliff is also listed as a 7-foot, 215-pound center, and is ranked as the No. 86 prospect in the nation according to ESPN.
Their father, Theo Ratliff, was a longtime NBA center who was an all pro.
Their sister, Yasmeen Ratliff, played for the Arkansas Razorbacks women's basketball team in the late 2010s.
At this time, the Ratliff twins do not hold scholarship offers from Arkansas.
Arkansas' current on-campus prospect visit dates list
• Aug. 29-31 was the recent visit date for Caleb Holt (6-foot-5 guard, Prolific Prep, native of Huntsville, Ala., national No. 2, 5-star prospect)
• Sept. 5-7 was the recent visit date for Brandon McCoy, Jr. (6-foot-5 guard, Sierra Canyon in Los Angeles, national Top 5, 5-star prospect)
• Sept. 12-14 was the recent visit date for Abdou Toure (6-foot-5 wing, Notre Dame high school in West Haven, Conn., national No. 20, 5-star prospect)
• Sept. 19-21 Arafan Diane (7-foot center, Iowa United Prep, native of Guinea, national No. 6, 5-star prospect)
• Sept. 19-21 Jordan Smith, Jr. (6-foot-2 combo guard, Fairfax, Va., national No. 2, 5-star prospect)
• Sept. 26-28 Tay Kinney (6-foot-2 guard, Overtime Elite, native of Newport, Ky., national No. 12, 5-star prospect)
• Oct. 3-5 Cole Cloer (6-foot-7 small forward / wing, native of Hillsborough, N.C., national Top 25 prospect)
• Oct. 24-26 (may be tentative) Baba Oladotun (6-foot-10 combo forward, Silver Springs, Md., national Top 10, 5-star prospect)
• Dates TBA (confirmed already finalized) Chase Foster (6-foot-8 forward, Baltimore, Md., national No. 38, 4-star prospect)