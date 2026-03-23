Razorbacks' Darius Acuff Worth Being First Name Called in NBA Draft?

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas freshman guard Darius Acuff is forcing his way into the No. 1 overall pick conversation with a body of work that’s difficult to ignore.

That would also make him the highest-drafted Razorbacks' basketball player in the history of the program. Sidney Moncries has that honor now, going No. 5 overall in the 1979 draft. by the Milwaukee Bucks.

His offensive production, efficiency and ability to control an offense have made him one of the most discussed prospects in this year’s draft cycle.

Acuff understands his true worth of being on the court at all times and the challenge he presents opposing coaches who stay up all night figuring out ways to guard him.

Arkansas Razorbacks guard Darius Acuff during game against the Southern Jaguars at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Ark. | Nilsen Roman-allHOGS Images

Play Him On or Off Ball

Acuff is a dynamic scoring guard who is more than capable of filling up the stat sheet in multiple ways. He brings a scorer's mentality to the floor along with unmatched floor vision that allows him to operate an offense at full speed for 40 minutes per game.

Razorbacks coach John Calipari allows him to play most of his minutes as the primary ball handler, but can excel in off ball situations. Acuff, who stands 6-foot-3, makes more than 67% of his shots at the rim and has shown many times throughout the season that he is unafraid to battle in the trees.

Acuff has proven if he can't create driving lanes to the hoop that he has a full arsenal of ways to adjust and score. He makes over 46% of his floaters/runners which is where he takes roughly 46% of his field goal attempts.

When Acuff runs the point, he displays a confident off-the-dribble stroke where he averages 39% on two-point attempts. He's not afraid to pull up from distance in halfcourt or transition opportunities where he makes 36% of his attempts off-the-dribble.

When he might be his best shooting beyond the arc is when he roams the floor without the ball in his hands. Acuff makes a staggering 50% of his shots when he is allowed to catch-and-shoot, and can even make shots from 23-feet or further at a 44% rate.

Whether his offensive game translates to the NBA is unknown at this point, but his body of work at the Power Conference level should be allowed to do some talking. While he averaged more than 23 points and seven assists during the regular season, Acuff has taken his game to a higher level in the postseason.

Over the previous five games of the SEC and NCAA Tournaments, Acuff is averaging 30.2 points, 7.2 assists, 45.6% from the field and 48.6% from three.

Addressing His Defense

Look, everyone in the country is aware of Acuff's ineffectiveness on the defensive end, but there needs to be an understanding that it's potentially by design.

Calipari's star freshman understands his value of being on the court and is very conservative when it comes to putting the clamps on an opposing player. Outside of his block rate, all other measurements describe Acuff as someone who heavily struggles to defend, according to CBB Analytics.

High Point Panthers guard Rob Martin (3) shoots against Arkansas Razorbacks guard Darius Acuff Jr. (5) in the second half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

His full body of work doesn't truly tell the story here either as he ranks in the 25th percentile in defensive win shares at 0.03. When breaking those numbers down his defensive rebound percentage (8.3%, 25th percentile) and steal percentage (1.3%) are quite low in relation to other college players.

However, since postseason play began, Acuff is tracking up on the defensive end as he's rates high half-percentage point better in both categories. His improved play shoots him up to the 50th percentile in defensive rebounds and steals which is a positive for Arkansas' championship aspirations.

While he's become more aggressive defensively, it makes sense that his percentile rankings would drop a hair. He's flashing for steals in passing lanes and has been much more hands on throughout the postseason which makes his all-around defensive rating higher than at any point this season (0.5, 64th percentile).

That type of improvement is a positive for someone looking to shoot up mock draft boards among the top draftable prospects available.

What's His Ceiling?

Projecting Darius Acuff as a potential No. 1 overall pick this summer isn’t about what he can do on the court.

It’s more about how consistently he can do it against the best players in the world for an NBA General Manager looking to improve its franchise immediately.

At his best, Acuff is a guard who can control a game without forcing anything. Basketball comes naturally to him as he can score at all three levels, create space off the dribble and still make the right read when defenses collapse.

That’s the type of skillset NBA scouts salivate over when evaluating point guards at the top of any draft.

While Acuff would potentially be a certain No. 1 pick after any other season. Calipari has a deep history of developing NBA-ready guards out of college and that fact demands attention from the league.

He has proven time and again that he doesn't need the ball to be effective, either. Acuff has shown he can operate off the ball, knock down catch-and-shoot opportunities and still impact possessions without disrupting offensive flow.

That level of versatility gives him a pathway to become a primary option or a complementary piece alongside another star.

The main question that will define his ceiling as the No. 1 pick is everything outside of scoring.

Can he defend consistently at the next level? Can he add strength and hold up physically over an 82-game season? Can he maintain efficiency when the pace speeds up and the margin for error shrinks?

If those areas continue to trend upward like they have late in the season, Acuff has the tools to develop into an All-Star caliber guard who can lead an offense and close games. If not, his floor remains that of a productive starting guard who can generate offense in a variety of ways.

However, the current NBA product values offensive creation more at the top of the drafts and is a bit more patient on the defensive end.

With that in mind, the ball is fully in Acuff's court to take the reins and make his case for going up against the likes of Darryn Peterson, AJ Dybantsa and Cameron Boozer as the No. 1 overall pick this summer even stronger.

That's why he is giving GMs and scouts reason to believe his ceiling is closer to the top of the board than anywhere else.

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