The First 20 Seconds of the Timberwolves-Spurs Series Were Absolutely Perfect

The highly anticipated Western Conference semifinal series between the Timberwolves and Spurs began in perfect fashion. Chef’s kiss. No notes.

Billed as a star-studded matchup between two franchises led by Victor Wembanyama and Anthony Edwards, the undercard of the series is the matchup down low between two giant Frenchmen. Wembanyama, the 7’4” phenom from LeChesnay, France, will be battling his longtime mentor Rudy Gobert, the 7’1” defensive force who hails from Saint-Quentin, France.

Before every fan at Frost Bank Center could get settled into their seats (although the pink, blue and gold shirts in San Antonio did look incredible at tipoff), the two big men were already putting on a show.

On the first possession of the game, Timberwolves up-and-coming guard Terrence Shannon Jr. tried to use his speed to get to the rack for an easy layup. It worked all series against the Nuggets—but it did not work on Monday night. Wembanyama, stepping over to protect the rim, swatted Shannon and grabbed the rebound.

On the other end, Spurs forward Julian Champagnie thought he beat Gobert on a drive to the hoop, only to learn otherwise. Gobert swatted his shot and tapped it over to Shannon.

But the block party was just getting started. Shannon again tried to beat the Spurs’ defense on a drive but met Wembanyama above the rim. It went as you’d expect.

WEMBY BLOCK.

GOBERT BLOCK.

WEMBY BLOCK.



WHAT A START TO GAME 1 IN SAN ANTONIO ‼️ pic.twitter.com/QNDiFg89Tr — NBA (@NBA) May 5, 2026

Three blocks—two by Wembanyama and one by Gobert—in less than 20 seconds of game time.

This series is about to be very, very fun. Approach the rim at your own risk.

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Victor Wembanyama and Rudy Gobert have a long (and friendly!) history

Gobert has picked up his fair share of adversaries over his 13-year NBA career (see Green, Draymond and Dončić, Luka, to name a few). Such is life for the winner of the most NBA Defensive Player of the Year awards in NBA history.

But his relationship with Wembanyama has nothing but mutual respect on both sides. In fact, Gobert shared earlier this week that Wembanyama—forever trying to find every edge he can on and off the court—asked Gobert what type of water filter he uses at home since he admires the way the 33-year-old is attentive to everything he puts in his body.

“I love trying to give him everything he needs, to answer all his questions,” Gobert said [via The Athletic]. “(I) try to be the best mentor I can be for him.”

Gobert and Wembanyama played together for France at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, ultimately losing to the United States in the gold medal game. Now, if either is to reach the NBA Finals for the first time in his career, he must first go through the other.

Get your popcorn out. This one’s going to be fun.

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