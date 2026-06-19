Razorbacks' Frolov Knows He Has To 'Catch Up' to SEC Physicality

Russian big man Ilia Frolov committed to head coach John Calipari and the University of Arkansas on Thursday, but the 6'11 18-year-old knows he will have to put in the work to adjust to life as a Division I basketball player.

Speaking on The Chuck and Bo Show, ESPN's Paul Biancardi said that he talked to Frolov following his Thursday visit to UA, which prompted Frolov to explain that he will be playing catch up early in his freshman season.

"I had a chance to speak with him after his visit," Biancardi said, "And that what he said: 'The athleticism, the physicality, I have to catch up to that. BUt when I do, I'll be okay.'"

"What he brings to Arkansas is somebody who can shoot a 3-point shot. He's a big guy, but he's not a dominant low post guy."



ESPN's @PaulBiancardi on the newest Razorback Ilia Frolov: pic.twitter.com/IGQkxnrYek — The Chuck & Bo Show (@chuckandboshow) June 19, 2026

Frolov joins a frontcourt comprised of 7'0 freshman Miika Muurinen, 7'0 freshman Maper Maker and redshirt freshman Paulo Semedo, though Frolov is widely viewed as Calipari's No. 1 option at the five.

Biancardi's Scouting Report

"Arkansas has provided more depth to their frontcourt and somebody who [is] very coachable," Biancardi said. "When you got 6'11 guys and they're coachable, [Frolov's] quote to me was, '[Calipari] could teach me a lot about the game, and I can help him win. I want to help him win.' This kid is coming to help Arkansas basketball and to develop his game."

Frolov, as Biancardi explained, is not a Daniel Gafford-esque dominant paint presence quite yet. But he can stretch the floor and score, especially from beyond the arc.

"What he brings to Arkansas is somebody who can shoot a three point shot," Biancardi said. "When you look at the bigs at Arkansas, that's not the case, outside of Miika. [Frolov] is a big guy, but he's not a dominant low post guy.

He plays with great effort, got soft hands. He's got the jump hook inside. You can throw it to him and score. But he just turned 18 yesterday on June 18. He's never played with this type of physicality, this type of athletic ability."

Arkansas lands a commitment from Ilia Frolov out of Real Madrid!



The 6’11 big man will be an interesting project for Calipari after showing flashes early in his youth career at Madrid. Still needs lots of development but great depth add, adding a skilled big man with good touch pic.twitter.com/09fKiti1Ny — nbadraftpoint (@nbadraftpoint) June 18, 2026

In the rough-and-tumble world of SEC basketball, Frolov will be forced to grow up quickly and develop whether he wants to or not.

While he might be a fine shooter at all levels of the floor, the Razorbacks are going to need his length and potential beef in the post if he continues his development.

Come postseason play in both the SEC and NCAA Tournament, Arkansas will need a big man who can ben an enforcer in the paint with the ability to create second chance scoring opportunites and wear out an oppoent on either end of the floor.

Frolov is, however, in what is one of the best scenarios for a freshman playing college basketball.

He'll be under the tutelage of Calipari, and while there will be some pressure on him to be Arkansas' No. 1 option at center, Frolov be on an incredibly talented roster and shouldn't have the weight of the team on his shoulders.

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