Arkansas, Calipari Land Russian Big Man Ilia Frolov

Hours after completing his official visit to the University of Arkansas, Russian center Ilia Frolov committed to the Razorbacks and head coach John Calipari.

The 6'11, 225-lb big man is a member of the Russian national team. He turned 18 Thursday.

"“It was an amazing visit," Frolov said, per Paul Bancardi of ESPN. "Coach Calipari and the staff made me feel welcomed and comfortable. Coach Cal can teach me a lot about the game, and I will do whatever it takes to help him win.”

News: Ilia Frolov, a 6'11", 225‑pound center, tells ESPN he has committed to John Calipari and Arkansas.



“It was an amazing visit. Coach Calipari and the staff made me feel welcomed and comfortable. Coach Cal can teach me a lot about the game, and I will do whatever it takes to… pic.twitter.com/GXAKNCPyIX — Paul Biancardi (@PaulBiancardi) June 18, 2026

Frolov joins an Arkansas frontcourt many saw as lacking a true x-factor going into the 2026-27 season.

Frolov will play alongside fellow big men Paulo Semedo, Maper Maker and Miika Muurinen, as well as a star-studded Arkansas backcourt comprised of Abdou Torre, Billy Richmond III, Jordan Smith Jr., JJ Andrews and Jeremiah Wilkinson.

During the 2025-26 season in Spain's U-22 league, Frolov averaged 13.5 points in only 23 minutes of action, shooting 52.8 percent from the floor and 36.1 percent from beyond the arc.

He also shot 84.6 percent from the foul line and averaged 7.4 rebounds per game.

Frolov has the highest ceiling of any Razorback frontcourt member at the moment and is Calipari's latest splash find of the offseason. He could be the bow that ties everything together for an Arkansas squad that is one of the most talented in the nation and could very well be in contention for a national championship in Calipari's third season at the helm.

Frolov will have to quickly adjust to the physicality of Division I play, especially that in the SEC. A lack of a truly dominant big man has hurt the Razorbacks deep in postseason play in Calipari's first two seasons in Fayetteville, and while having a player like Frolov who can stretch the floor and score inside is crucial, so is the Razorbacks being able to play tough, physical defense in the post and grab rebounds late in games.

Frolov won't have much time to grow up as he adjusts to northwest Arkansas, but if Calipari's history as a coach who can turn freshman into phenoms is any indication, it won't take very long for the Russian to break out and become a star.

Current Razorbacks Roster

Jordan Smith, Jr. Guard, Freshman

JaShawn Andrews, Guard/Forward, Freshman

Ilia Frolov, Center, Freshman

Abdou Toure, Guard/Forward, Freshman

Miikka Muurinen, Forward, Freshman

Maper Maker, Forward, Freshman

Paulo Semedo, Forward, Redshirt Freshman

Isiah Sealy, Forward, Sophomore

Billy Richmond III, Forward, Sophomore

Jeremiah Wilkinson, Guard, Junior

Cooper Bowser, Forward, Senior

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