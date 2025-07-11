Razorbacks make cut for major 5-star power forward
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas coaches find themselves in familiar territory on the recruiting front again, making the final seven list for 5-star forward Miikka Muurinen.
The 6-foot-10 Finland native announced a list full of college basketball's top programs which consists of Arkansas, Duke, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, NC State, and North Carolina.
Of the seven teams listed, Muurinen has taken just two official visits with those taking place with the Razorbacks and Wolverines last fall.
Muurinen, the No. 9 overall prospect in the 2026 class by 247sports, first came on the scene in 2023 when he represented his homeland during the 2023 FIBA U16 European Championship, averaging 17 points and six rebounds per game.
His work over the years has helped him develop into one of the top two-way prep stars nationally and a professional prospect due to his finely developed big man game NBA scouts dream about.
The 6-foot-10, 185 pound forward's international experience to become a well-rounded player who can spot up or break down defenses off the dribble to finish at the rim with contact.
He also possesses an underrated ability as a rim runner who can attack in transition as facilitator or runner.
His length puts pressure on smaller defenders due to a high release point on his shot similar to a Trevon Brazile.
Defensively, Muurinen has a smooth feel to his game as a willing rebounder, versatile defender of several positions and affects shots all over the floor. He does have a lankier frame, but already shows an underrated ability to absorb contact in the post.
Muurinen's international background has him fine tuned as a ball handler, but needs to work on his balance which will only enhance his consistency as a shooter. His form is fluid, showing his ability to knock down shots against American and international competition.
The Razorbacks have one commitment for the 2026 class in Little Rock's JJ Andrews, with whom Muurinen is quite familiar considering they were previously Brad Beal Elite teammates on the grassroots circuit.
Muurinen attends prep school basketball powerhouse Compass Prep in Chandler, Arizona, a program that has sent a handful of alumni to the NBA in recent years. Former Oklahoma guard Jeremiah Fears reclassified to the 2025 class and was drafted No. 7 overall by New Orleans in this summer's NBA Draft.
Former Kentucky point guard TyTy Washington was drafted No. 29 overall by Memphis in the 2022 draft. Other notable players include Pepperdine forward Maxwell Lewis, West Virginia guard Javon Small and Colorado forward Jabari Walker.
Arkansas' 2026 class only has one player currently committed in Andrews but does rank No. 1 in teh SEC, No. 4 nationally by 247sports.
Razorbacks 2026 Offer List
5-star PG Brandon McCoy, Bellflower, California
5-star PG Jason Crowe, Inglewood, California
5-star PG Taylen Kinney, Atlanta, Georgia
5-star SG Jordan Smith, Fairfax, Virginia
4-star SG JJ Andrews, Little Rock (committed)
5-star SF Tyran Stokes, Sherman Oaks, California
5-star SF Tajh Ariza, Bellflower, California
4-star SF Abdou Traore, West Haven, Connecticut
5-star PF Christian Collins, Bellflower, California
5-star PF Miikka Muurinen, Chandler, Arizona
5-star C Arafan Diane, Norwalk, Iowa