These Two are X-Factor, Holiday Hit for Calipari's Hogs
Arkansas enters the meat of its non-conference schedule on Turkey Day with a neutral site showdown against Illinois in Kansas City. The Fighting Illini received votes in the AP poll and sit at No. 31 after a loss to Alabama knocked them out of the Top 25.
The Razorbacks (5-1) moved up a spot to No. 19. Tip-off with Illinois (5-1) is at 3 p.m. on CBS at the T-Mobile Center and features a match-up between Arkansas' 7-foot-2 Zvonimir Ivisic and his 7-foot-1 twin brother Tomislav Ivisic, the Illini's second leading scorer.
After Illinois comes a road game at Miami, a home encounter with UTSA, and a featured tilt in Madison Square Garden with Michigan. That four-game stretch in 13 days will tell Arkansas coach John Calipari a lot about his team.
With phase one of the schedule complete — which included a neutral site contest with then-No. 8 Baylor, three games against usually solid mid-major programs, and a glorified scrimmage Monday — here's what we've learned so far about Calipari's players.
BREAKOUT MAN: Adou Thiero is the early season sensation for the Hogs. The 6-foot-8 forward was a 4-star recruit who followed Calipari to Fayetteville. Arkansas coaches would've predicted improvement, sure, not even they probably expected the junior to evolve into what might be the team's best player. He leads the Hogs in scoring (18.0), rebounding (5.8), shooting (65%), steals (3.3) and has nearly two assists per game. Keep it up and NBA teams will be fighting to give him more money than he could count in a day.
AS ADVERTISED: Not all 5-star recruits blossom at the top tier of college basketball as expected —regretfully, Nick Smith, a consensus Top 3 high schooler in the country three years ago — but Boogie Fland has lived up to the hype. A freshman from the Bronx in New York City, the versatile 6-foot-2 freshman displays a great handle, ability to get to the rim and mid-range for quality shots, and has exceeded expectations on the defensive end.
He's shooting 48% overall, 48% on threes, and 83% at the charity stripe for 17.2 points a game. Assists to turnovers is 3:1. Only question is whether he'll keep improving as competition gets tougher.
SWISS ARMY KNIFE: DJ Wagner can do it all, and needs to for Arkansas to achieve what it wants. The 6-foot-4 sophomore guard was a consensus 5-star recruit and as high as No. 4 overall by ESPN for the 2023 class. He's come alive the last three outings, making 8 -of-17 from three-point land; that percentage might not be sustainable but he has a good shooting stroke.
In the last three games, he's averaged 12.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.3 steals. His all-around game could take the Hogs to another level. His strength aids his driving ability on offense, his aggressive defensive approach and rebounding. The son and grandson of NBA players, he also has a future in the league.
X-FACTOR: Calipari wants Zvonimir Ivisic to post up, play inside and use his height to dominate the paint on both ends. But nobody can deny the game-changing effect Ivisic can have if he makes three-pointers, like when he netted 6-of-7 treys to break open a 65-49 win against Troy.
A polished passer like many European big men, the Croatian played 15 games last season at Kentucky after finally being declared eligible, then followed Calipari to Arkansas. He can score in the post, with a soft jump hook and short jumpers off the glass. He has a quick release on the three, outstanding court vision, and ability to block shots without fouling.
Like others, if he improves, he could be the difference maker in a good or great season. Sky's the limit.
HOLIDAY BLOCKBUSTER: Nelly Davis is going to be a hit, it's just unclear if that'll happen Thanksgiving or more toward the Christmas releases for big Hollywood movies. Sequels always have a hard time living up to the first film, but this is different.
The 6-foot-4 senior transfer had impressive shooting percentages (48/41/86) for Florida Atlantic last year while scoring 18.2 a game. He scored at least 30 three times, including 35 at Arizona.
He averaged 13.8 two season ago while helping lead FAU to the Final Four. In the second round, he became the only player in NCAA history to have at least 25 points, 10 rebounds, 5 assists and 5 steals in a game.
Tentative in the early going and shooting poorly, he's still shown flashes and has made 6 of his last 13 threes, including 4-of-7 Monday. His all-around game complements Fland and Wagner and he's a big reason why Kansas coach Bill Self called them the best trio of guards in the country.
CONFIDENCE MAN: This could apply to Davis, who found a spark Monday, or the surging Wagner, but the moniker goes to Karter Knox. The highly touted freshman was just 1-of-15 on three-pointers before Monday, when he made 3-of-8 and scored a team-high 21 points of 8-of-14 shooting.
The McDonald's All American shot 2-for-11 from the field and 0-for-6 on threes the previous game, so perhaps this latest outing gets him going. Lots of folks ask what good comes from a technical knockout like Monday's 109-35 fiasco against Maryland Eastern Shore. Answer: Guys who are struggling like Knox or Davis find their footing, see the ball go in the basket, are uplifted.
RESPECTED RESUME: One of the most interesting transfer portal moves of last off-season came when Tennessee big man Jonas Aidoo moved to Arkansas. The 6-foot-11 Aidoo was first-team All SEC and All-Defensive Team.
He's been hobbled by what's been termed a lower body injury and has been limping. Aidoo played just four minutes the last four games, none in the last three, and only 20 minutes in three outings.
It would be a surprise to see him against Illinois. It's more important he be ready to go by Jan. 4 when Arkansas starts SEC play at Tennessee.
You know he wants to be in top shape for that one. If healthy, he could be a difference maker, although that's applied to much of the team this year.
WELCOME BACK: Trevon Brazile is the only returning scholarship player for Arkansas, and Calipari welcomed him back a second time Monday. Brazile got his first start four games ago against Troy and responded with an four points, five boards, two blocks and two steals with zero fouls in just nine minutes.
Then, he twisted an ankle and missed two games. He had a bucket and two rebounds in 12 minutes Monday. If consistent, his inside-outside offensive game and occasional shot blocking will earn him quality minutes.
SLASHING SOUTHPAW: Billy Richmond, the 6-foot-5 freshman, was a consensus 4-star recruit who consistently ranked among the nation's Top 25 seniors a year ago — just like Knox. A slasher and quick leaper, the promising lefty is shooting 68% (17-of-25) and knows his strengths as he's shot only one three-pointer (which missed).
Richmond, again similar to Knox, has a nose for the ball when it goes up on the glass. He's creative around the rim, and has been efficient through his first six games. He provides depth for Calipari and could become more valuable as the season plays out.