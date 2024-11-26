Hogs Begin to Find Offensive Stride Before Illinois Game
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. -- There's hardly much to complain about when a team wholly dominates a much weaker opponent like Arkansas took care of in Maryland Eastern Shore, 109-35, Monday night.
Hogs coach John Calipari was quite vocal about the Razorbacks' struggle to shoot early on this season. He has to be pleased with how his team has responded by making 120-of-233 shots from the floor (51%) and 41-of-102 attempts from three in the past four games.
Whether that is a representation of Arkansas' caliber of opponent, it is still an impressive streak considering the Hogs made just 11-of-50 three pointers to start the year. It's taken time for guards like Johnell Davis and Karter Knox to get going in Calipari's offense, but the duo combined for 37 points on 7-of-15 from three, which is a welcome sight going into a Thanksgiving Day game against Illinois.
From a statistical standpoint, Arkansas' 40% rate from three the past four games would rank No. 20 nationally and its 51% shooting from the field is slotted at No. 17. Those numbers are obviously a bit skewed since the Lipscomb and Baylor games aren't included, but it shows just how far the Razorbacks' offense has come since halftime of the Troy game.
Even though Calipari's team shot better in the second half against the Trojans, the Razorbacks still made plenty of mental mistakes including ill-advised turnovers with under four minutes to go. Arkansas' first-year coach mentioned feeling unhappy following the 65-49 win.
“I was not in a good place in the locker room after the game," Calipari said. "And the reason is, I need to teach these guys how to win and how to finish games. You don’t come down and throw a lob pass out of bounds and throw a deep pass out of bounds.
“And to shoot a quick three, with two minutes to go. Drive the wrong way. We’re running offense, you dribble the ball out of bounds. ‘Why’d you do that?’ In no uncertain terms I let him know, that ain’t happening.”
Defensively, Illinois has been stout along the perimeter forcing teams to make just 26% of their attempts on the season which ranks No. 30 nationally. The Razorbacks must find way to methodically move the ball in halfcourt sets to find open shots while forcing the Illini to run on fast breaks which is something that makes them feel out of sorts.