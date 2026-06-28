John Calipari Has Quietly Built One of College Basketball's Longest Rosters

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas may have one of the tallest and longest basketball rosters in college basketball next season.

One year after having an offensive-driven roster at all five positions, coach John Calipari has put together a team with exceptional length.

Last season's Elite Eight and Final Four teams shared one common trait beyond star power. They overwhelmed opponents with size, length and frontcourt depth.

Those teams like Michigan, UConn, Illinois and Arizona ran 6-foot-8 or taller players onto the floor without having to sacrifice athleticism or defensive versatility.

And for that reason, Calipari appears to have taken notice and wants to get in on the championship discussion.

Georgia Bulldogs guard Jeremiah Wilkinson (5) reacts after making a three point shot against the Arkansas. | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

There's a possiblity that the Razorbacks' shortest player is shooting guard Jeremiah Wilkinson (6-foot-1, 185 pounds), but has a vertical of 45 inches.

The Razorbacks' star of the 2025 class is point guard Jordan Smith, Jr. at 6-foot-2, 200 pounds, he brings exceptional length to the floor with a 6-foot-9 wingspan. He arrives to Arkansas ranked No. 2 overall player in the 2026 class and is joined by fellow 5-star guards JJ Andrews (6-foot-6, 220 pounds), and Abdou Toure (6-foot-6.5, 206 pounds).

Each one in Arkansas' trio of guards were awarded Gatorade Player of the Year in their homestate, respectively.

At the wing, Billy Richmond III (6-foot-5.75, 195 pounds) was a pleasant surprise as an offensive contributor last season. Known for his standout defense, the Memphis native emerged as a go-to scoring option when he was placed in a permanent starting role as a sophomore.

His midseason surge saw him average 15 points, five rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block per game while making 57% from the field, 27% from three and a team-best 81% at the free throw line.

Arkansas Razorbacks wing Billy Richmond III celebrates after a play against the Texas Longhorns during the first half at Bud Walton Arena. | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

While the three-spot will be occupied by Richmond as Arkansas' leader, there is potential for the Razorbacks to go big with versatile stretch forward Miikaa Murrinen who goes 7-foot with a 7-foot-3 wingspan.

He has exceptional athleticism in the frontcourt and shows a level of versatility that is starting to become the norm in college basketball and the NBA. Muurinen is a capable shooter, ball handler, thrives in transition and opponents struggle to stay in front of him defensively.

Given the unknown nature of Isaiah Sealy's knee injury sustained this offseason, the 6-foot-7, 195 pound small forward will either have to fight for a spot in the rotation once he returns or use his redshirt year to make a full recovery.

Where Arkansas struggled most last season was fielding a frontcourt that could make a difference in games against national championship contenders such as Florida, Duke, Houston, Michigan State and Arizona.

With 7-footer Maper Maker expected to take a year of development as a freshman, there are still four capable options in the post who should make a difference this fall. Obviously, Muurinen's versatility gives Calipari time to experiment him at various positions, including some run at center in different lineups.

Arkansas Razorbacks freshman forward Miikka Muurinen | Arkansas Razorbacks Basketball

Senior transfer Cooper Bowser (6-foot-11, 215 pounds), insists that he played at 235 pounds during his final year at Furman. He enjoyed an efficient season with the Paladins as a junior, helping his team reach the NCAA Tournament but feel short to No. 2 seed UConn 82-71.

Bowser averaged a career-high 14 points, six rebounds, two assists and over one block per game last season before entering the transfer portal.

He will be joined by a pair of overseas standouts in redshirt freshman Paulo Semedo (7-foot-1, 225 pounds) and Russia's Ilia Frolov (6-foot-11, 225 pounds).

Semedo, like Frolov, was a late addition to the 2025 recruiting class last June, considered the No. 50 overall prospect and No. 6 center in the class, according to ESPN. The Angolan center brings in a 7-foot-5 wingspan to the court, possesses quality handles to lead fastbreaks, can pull-up off the dribble with a smooth release on his jumpers.

Frolov will probably be fighting for minutes, but has a better understanding of his footing compared to overseas bigs who Calipari has brought on during his time at Arkansas. There's a steadiness to his game with an understanding of fundamentals, and stretches floor with his shooting ability from deep.

Arkansas Razorbacks 2027 center signee Ilia Frolov during his official visit | Razorback Basketbal

There's a chance Calipari isn't done adding to his roster either with 2027 4-star, No. 6 overall center Caleb Ourigou in town for an official visit this weekend. The 6-foot-10 big man is a shot blocker, willing rebounder and has quite the athletic frame to run in the open floor.

If the Razorbacks can close out with the addition of Ourigou, Calipari will have one of the longest and tallest lineups in college basketball next season.

Realistically, Arkansas could implement rotations where the shortest man is 6-foot-6 with multiple 7-footers on the floor at once. There are a ton of options for Arkansas next season, albeit young, but very skilled, athletic, and technically sound.

Whether the Razorbacks become one of the nation's best teams remains to be seen. However, one thing is already clear and very few opponents will match Arkansas' size, length and lineup options.

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