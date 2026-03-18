Razorbacks' Legendary Coach Praises Acuff's Historic Regular Season

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas’ rise to an SEC Tournament championship has been fueled by a freshman guard who continues to draw praise from college basketball media, coaches and fans alike.

Darius Acuff is performing at a legendary level, becoming only the second player in SEC history to finish the season with a stat line of 20+ points and six assists per game.

He joins only "Pistol" Pete Maravich in that department and has shown no sign of slowing down over as the Razorbacks venture into the NCAA Tournament.

Former Razorbacks national championship winning coach Nolan Richardson, the architect of Arkansas’ 1994 national title team, offered a strong endorsement of Darius Acuff Jr. following the team’s championship run in Nashville, describing the freshman as a rare talent.

“I never seen anything like him. He was phenomenal,” Richardson told "The Chuck & Bo Show" Monday morning. “He seemed like he’s been here before. Things come to him so easy. He’s just a wonderful guy that knows how to play the game. He was gifted with a gift of knowing where the ball is ... how hard to shoot, how high to get up with it. I mean, all those things, the good Lord blessed him very well.”



"I've never seen anything like him"



Nolan Richardson has high praise for Darius Acuff Jr: pic.twitter.com/meJJ5jdEIx — The Chuck & Bo Show (@chuckandboshow) March 16, 2026

Acuff’s emergence has coincided with Arkansas capturing its first SEC Tournament title since 2000, a run that solidified the Razorbacks as one of the more dangerous teams entering March Madness.

He is scoring at one of the highest rates in program history, sitting No. 4 for points scored in a single-season with 757. Acuff enters the NCAA Tournament in Portland only 30 points out from rewriting the record books and breaking Todd Day's 35-year mark of 786 points set in 1991.

Acuff’s Impact Drives Potential NCAA Run

Arkansas leaned heavily on Acuff throughout the conference tournament, where he earned Most Valuable Player honors while orchestrating the offense at a high level. He scored 91 points across three games, which is the most in a single conference tournament since 1979.

The 6-foot-3 guard has been one of the most productive players in the country all season, averaging more than 25 points per game while leading the SEC in scoring as a freshman. While the game has shifted in major ways to benefit the offensive player, it's important to understand and grasp the weight he pulls every game.

Not only is he Arkansas' identity, Acuff makes his teammates better, which automatically lifts the Razorbacks' ceiling as a quality NCAA Tournament team to a dark horse national championship selection by fans filling out brackets.

His performance in Nashville followed a brief stretch of inconsistency as he dealt with an injured ankle suffered in a home victory over Auburn.

After sitting in the season finale at Missouri, Acuff responded with one of his most efficient outings of the season, recording a double-double in the SEC Tournament championship game against Vanderbilt with 30 points.

That ability to adjust and respond to adversity has become a defining trait of his freshman campaign. Acuff has proven to be tough as nails and is fully ready to embrace his role as superstar while wheeling his team through the NCAA Tournament.

Arkansas guard Darius Acuff Jr. (5) celebrates a three-pointer during the first half of the SEC tournament championship game against Vanderbilt at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. | ANDREW NELLES / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Acuff Files

Acuff’s résumé already places him among the most accomplished first-year players in program history. Baskeball analysts are saying he's in the conversation as the best freshman in collge basketball.

Awards so far include:

• SEC Player of the Year

• SEC Freshman of the Year

• SEC Tournament MVP

• First Team All-SEC (Coaches, Associated Press)

The Detroit native, a former 5-star McDonald's All-American selection, has combined scoring, playmaking and rebounding in a way rarely seen from a freshman in program history.

His all-around production has allowed coach John Calipari to build an offense that thrives on pace and guard-driven creation, a system that has translated well against high-level competition.

Arkansas Razorbacks former player Corey Beck and former head coach Nolan Richardson prior to the game against the Duke Blue Devils at Bud Walton Arena. | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

Richardson’s Perspective Carries Weight

When Richardson evaluates a player, the basketball community ought to stop and listen to what he has to say.

Known for his “40 Minutes of Hell” style that emphasized pressure and guard play, Richardson has long valued dynamic perimeter talent. His endorsement of Acuff signals just how unique the freshman’s skill set may be within the program’s lineage.

Arkansas has produced elite guards in the past, but Richardson’s comment suggests Acuff’s blend of scoring instinct and court vision stands apart.

His background playing against Detroit-style basketball players has made him tough going into college, which is an attribute Richardson looked for when recruiting back then.

His opinion of Acuff also connects eras, linking a national championship foundation to a team now positioned to make a postseason run of its own.

Arkansas enters the NCAA Tournament with a 26-8 record as a No. 4 seed in the West Region, set to face Hawaii in the opening round.

The Razorbacks’ late-season surge has been driven largely by Acuff’s consistency and ability to control tempo. During the SEC Tournament, he averaged high-level production across multiple games, showcasing both scoring bursts and playmaking efficiency in day-by-day fashion.

His performances of late have drawn national attention with analysts and coaches pointing to his NBA potential and ability to take over games when needed.

When Acuff dictates pace and limits turnovers, the Razorbacks’ offense becomes difficult to contain. When he combines that with efficient shooting, Arkansas has shown it can compete with any team in the field.

Historically, the NCAA Tournament is kind to solid guard play and Arkansas has two of them in Acuff and fellow freshman Meleek Thomas. Coach John Calipari has entrusted them to lead his team to the promised land.

Thursday, the nation will see just how good Calipari's backcourt really is.

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