Razorbacks Offer Elite 2028 Small Forward Out of Utah

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas coach John Calipari continues his pursuit of the top basketball prospects in the country, this time out west with an offer to 6-foot-8 wing Evan Willis.

He reported the offer from Calipari and assistant coach Chin Coleman on Tuesday evening with a post on his X account that said, "My mom grew up on 'Woo Pig Sooie.' Now, the Hogs ae calling in real time."

Willis is currently ranked the No. 4 overall prospect for the 2028 recruiting cycle, No. 3 among small forwards and the No. 1 player in Utah, according to 247Sports Composite ranking. The Razorbacks aren't alone in pursuit of the athletic wing, as he holds offers from the likes of Kentucky, Texas, Oregon, Auburn, Georgia, Missouri, Miami, Kansas, Texas A&M, USC, Utah and many others.

Razorbacks don’t mind getting dirty, fighting for every inch, and they don’t back down. Sound familiar? 🐗 My mom grew up on “Woo Pig Sooie.” Now the Hogs are calling in real time. Thank you Coach Cal, Coach Chen and staff for this offer.

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This one is for you Poppa 🤞🏽#blessed… pic.twitter.com/UzFf91PRyZ — The.Evan.Willis (@The_Evan_Willis) August 10, 2026

During his time on the Puma circuit this summer, Willis averaged over Willis averaged 18 points and 8.6 rebounds a game

He's proved himself to be a big time leaper in the open floor, with a recent running vertical jump of 12-foot-8-inches. As a longer prospect, Willis has smooth handles with the ability to run an offense like a guard when needed.

A Team USA representative during the summer, Willis is quite explosive and appears to through glide through the air on his way to the rim, which is the type of perimeter threat Calipari has been able to develop into a NBA Lottery selection through the years.

He can really score the basket at all levels even if his tape starts off with thunderous dunks. Give the reel, a couple of seconds and it'll show off his smooth jumper at all three levels.

Top-10 Class of 2028 prospect Evan Willis (6’8 | SF) will head to Utah Prep for the upcoming scholastic season. Check out his PUMA @PRO16League highlights with @BTIHoops (CA) 🔥 pic.twitter.com/5f6vW2LCll — Nate Buss Hoop Talk (@n8buss) July 14, 2026

In the halfcourt, Willis likes to be the trailing offensive player in drag sets and isn't afraid to stop for a midrange jumper if a look isn't there.

Willis is an avid defender who can use his leaping ability to block shots at the apex. If a team doesn't keep an eye on him in box-out situations, he'll expose the backside for rim rocking dunk or easily clear the glass.

While he appears to still be developing as a defender, it's encouraging to see a young prospect continue to execute from a defensive standpoint. That's a trend the 2026 Arkansas signing class started with the likes of Jordan Smith, Jr., JJ Andrews, and Abdou Toure prioritizing lockdown defense over individual performances on the offensive end.

Arkansas 2028 Offer List

4-star CG Brady Pettigrew, 6-3, 185 lbs., Bolingbrook, Illi.

4-star CG Liam Mitakaro, 6-4, 175 lbs., Scottsdale, Ariz.

5-star SF Evan Willis, 6-8, 190 lbs., Hurricane, Utah

4-star SF Anthony Spratt, 6-6, 195 lbs., Benton

4-star PF Benjamin Berrouet, 6-7, 240 lbs., Dallas

5-star C Yann Kamagate, 7-foot, 230 lbs., La Canada Flintridge, Calif.

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