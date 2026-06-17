Razorbacks Offer Impressive 2028 5-Star Guard Out of Canada

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas coach John Calipari continues to evaluate top talent across the country with 2028 5-star combo guard Liam Mitakaro the latest to hear from the Razorbacan offer.

The 6-foot-4 prospect out of Bella Vista Prep in Scottsdale, (Ariz.) heard from the Razorbacks Tuesday afternoon after excelling on the EYBL circuit for his home country team, UPlay Canada.

He's averaged over 14 points, six assists, four rebounds, and two steals per game on 46% from the field, 27% from three and 71% from the free throw line.

Scouting Report

There's a smoothness to his game that makes it obvious as to why he's considered one of the top basketball players in the world at his age. HIs offer list includes Arkansas, Kansas, Arizona State, Oklahoma State, Ohio State, Oregon, Texas, UCLA, San Francisco and West Virginia.

Mitakaro is considered a 5-star prospect who ranks No. 26 nationally, No. 5 among combo guards and No. 2 out of Arizona, according to 247Sports Composite ranking. His ability to glide with the ball in his hands makes it look easy on the offensive end.

He can capably run the point for extended periods with above average handles, but what makes him such a hot commodity on the recruiting trail is his crisp shooting stroke. Don't let the numbers fool you because Mitakaro has what it takes to become one of the best shooters in the nation by the time he makes it to a college campus.

His basketball IQ at the moment is something rare, showing a good feel for the game where he doesn't appear rushed to make quick decisions Most prospects at his age want to rely on their speed and athleticism to create offense but Mitakaro plays under control and never seems to get rattled.

The patience and control that he plays with is beyond his years and will be interesting to watch develop over the next few years.

He has similar length comparable to that of former Razorback and current Orlando Magic star Anthony Black, which is ideal size for a point or lead guard right now. But his craftiness as a scorer blends him in with another recent Hog Darius Acuff.

Mitakaro is comfortable attacking downhill to finish at the rim, and even has a polished floater in the painted area. His range for now is unlimited, and will only get better as he gets more shots up. His offensive game is so advanced as he understands how to manipulate defenders with hesitations, changes of pace and use of angles on the pick-and-roll rather.

Arkansas Razorbacks coach John Calipari watches during a practice session ahead of the west regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at SAP Center. | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

He has shown a willingness to rebound and wants to get teammates involved with nice assist numbers makes him a potential facilitator for Arkansas and Calipari, who often gets whichever player he likes most very early in the recruiting process.

While Mitakaro is probably a long way from making a college decision, his offer from the Razorbacks shows Calipari's ability to identify elite guards early in the recruiting cycle isn't going away. He's made a career for himself identifying future stars as rest of the country plays catch up.

If Mitakaro can continue to add strength for the college level and improve his consistency from three then it provides a pathway for him to emerge among the nation's elite guards.

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