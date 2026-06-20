Razorbacks Offer Nation's No. 2 Prospect Isaiah Hamilton in 2028 Class

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — There's a pretty clear picture of where Arkansas basketball is going when it comes to building its roster, and that foundation is being built upon the best 5-star talent in the country.

That should be no surprise for a coach such as John Calipari, whose made a career off creating freshmen superstars. 2028 5-star Isaiah Hamilton could be the next big time recruit for the Naismith Hall of Famer following an offer from the Razorbacks on Thursday.

Hamilton, a Toronto, (Can.) native, recently transferred to premier prep school Montverde Academy out of Florida. The 6-foot-7, 200 pound small forward has one of the smoothest games of any prospect in the 2028 class while averaging over 23 points, eight rebounds, two assists and two steals while drilling 45% of his field goal attempts and a 40% from three for Canada Elite U16 this summmer.

He is the second Canadian to be offered by the Razorbacks this week.

His potential as a dominant wing at the college level is fairly high as he already dominates grassroots competition.

Other offers for Hamilton include Alabama, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Missouri, Oregon, Syracuse, and several others.

Going into his junior year, Hamilton is the No. 2 overall prospect for 2028, No. 2 among small forwards and the No. 1 prospect in the state of Florida, according to 247Sports recruiting rankings.

Scouting Report

Hamilton's biggest strength is his ability to impact the game in multiple facets with explosive athleticism who thrives in transition, attacks the rim with confidence and finishes above the basket. His length allows him to play through contact while also creating matchup problems for defenders in space.

While many players his size are still refining their skills in the backcourt, Hamilton already possesses elite perimeter shooting and a smooth shooting stroke. He has the confidence to pull up from anywhere on the court at this point of his development and is comfortable being the lead backourt option.

While listed as a small forward, Hamilton shows a tremendous feel for the game, handling the ball on various possession and has shown the ability to create offense for himself as a big-bodied driver unafraid of contact.

Hamilton can score in a variety of ways whether that's off the dribble, knock down perimeter jumpers and create separation in one-on-one opportunities.

#1 Ranked Hooper in Canada Isaiah Hamilton just went STUPID at East Mania!😭😱 Is he the most athletic player in high school?😳 @Canada_Elite pic.twitter.com/cKjYssnq13 — MADE Hoops (@madehoops) April 13, 2026

Defensively, Hamilton is capable of guarding multiple positions on the court due to his length and quickness which allows him to disrupt passing lanes, contest jumpers and switch rate. As he continues to add functional strength, his defensive upside could what makes him one of the top two-way prospects in the country.

Like most young prospects, there are areas for development because he is still relatively lean but will certainly grow as he matures physically. His constant improvement in consistency as a playmaker and decision-maker will also be important as he faces higher levels of competition at Montverde, which could put him in the running to overtake AJ Williams as the top prospect in their class.

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