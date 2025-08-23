Razorbacks reportedly playing early November road game at Michigan State
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — While Arkansas has not officially released its 13-game non-conference schedule we're starting to find out enough to take an educated guess.
A combination of John Calipari and national college basketball analysts have gone on the record to "leak" out several of the Razorbacks' big-stage matchups that will be played in November and December.
On Friday, the playing date for one of those previously reported mega tilts — Arkansas at Michigan State in East Lansing, Mich. — was disclosed by CBS Sports analyst Matt Norlander.
During a podcast he revealed the game will be played on Saturday, Nov. 8, which will mark the end of the first week of the regular season.
We have confirmed that Arkansas is slated to host its first game of the season against Southern of the SWAC at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville on Monday, Nov. 3, which happens to be the opening day for college basketball.
Last season, Arkansas opened at home against Lipscomb before facing Baylor in Dallas in its second game on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024.
So in similar fashion, the Hoop Hogs go from hosting a mid-major opponent to open the season to quickly jumping into the frying pan against a worthy high-major foe in a matchup that will be played away from home.
It also sets up as the first of five nationally relevant games on Arkansas' slate, which includes a late November (Thanksgiving Day) neutral-site battle against Duke in Chicago, Ill., an early December home game against Louisville in the third annual ACC/SEC Challenge.
There will be a mid-December neutral-site game against Texas Tech in Dallas, Texas, and a late December neutral-site game against Houston in Brooklyn, N.Y.
All five of those teams reached last season's NCAA Tournament Elite Eight with both Houston and Duke advancing to the Final Four. Combine that with the fact Arkansas will face Florida, Alabama, and Auburn (the latter twice in a home-and-away round-robin) during SEC play.
It means the Razorbacks will play all eight Elite Eight teams in the upcoming season and subsequently all four Final Four teams (Duke, Auburn, Houston, and Florida) , both national title-game participants (Florida and Houston), and the now-defending national champions (Florida).
Here's what we think we know about the Razorbacks non-conference schedule (8 foes known, 5 unknown):
11/3 Southern (BWA)
11/8 @ Michigan State
11/11 UCA (BWA)
11/27 Duke (Chicago)
12/3 Louisville ACC/SEC Challenge (BWA)
12/13 Texas Tech (Dallas)
12/16 Queens (BWA)
12/20 Houston (Brooklyn)
SEC round-robin opponents (home-&-away)
- Auburn
- Missouri
- LSU
SEC home games at BWA (5 of the 9 homes games will be played on a Saturday)
- Jan. 3 Tennessee (SEC opener)
- Jan. 13 or 14 South Carolina
- Jan. 20 or 21 Vanderbilt
- Jan. 24 LSU
- Jan. 31 Kentucky
- Feb. 14 Auburn
- Feb. 21 Missouri
- Feb. 24 or 25 Texas A&M
- March 3 or 4 Texas
SEC road games (5 of the 9 road games will be played on a Saturday)
- Jan. 6 or 7 @ Ole Miss
- Jan. 10 @ Auburn
- Jan. 17 @ Georgia
- Jan. 27 or 28 @ Oklahoma
- Feb. 7 @ Mississippi State
- Feb. 10 or 11 @ LSU
- Feb. 17 or 18 @ Alabama
- Feb. 28 @ Florida
- March 7 @ Missouri (SEC / regular-season finale)
**Feb. 3/4 is the mid-week BYE date for the Hogs, which opens up the possibility of scheduling a non-conference game
All 18 SEC games in chronological order
- Jan. 3 Tennessee @ BWA
- Jan. 6 or 7 @ Ole Miss
- Jan. 10 @ Auburn
- Jan. 13 or 14 South Carolina @ BWA
- Jan. 17 @ Georgia
- Jan. 20 or 21 Vanderbilt @ BWA
- Jan. 24 LSU @ BWA
- Jan. 27 or 28 @ Oklahoma
- Jan. 31 Kentucky @ BWA
- Feb. 3/4 BYE
- Feb. 7 @ Mississippi State
- Feb. 10 or 11 @ LSU
- Feb. 14 Auburn @ BWA
- Feb. 17 or 18 @ Alabama
- Feb. 21 Missouri @ BWA
- Feb. 24 or 25 Texas A&M @ BWA
- Feb. 28 @ Florida
- March 3 or 4 Texas @ BWA
- March 7 @ Missouri
- March 11-15 SEC Tournament (Nashville, Tenn. – Bridgestone Arena)