Calipari Offers More Insight on Hogs' Schedule
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas coach John Calipari finally had enough players to put a full team of five on the floor. It wasn't until then that he convinced himself to look at the upcoming schedule.
Unfortunately, in a complete shock to him, he found there was no schedule. It was just another blank slate Calipari was going to have to fix for the Razorbacks to be able to have a season.
With August looming, there's still work to do on the schedule. Calipari insists he wants another home game worked in.
However, he did break down what is already on the table for the Hogs, including several trips to key cities and a few surprises for exhibition games. In addition to playing Michigan in New York City, the Hogs will face Illinois in a strategically chosen Kansas City showdown to allow Arkansas fans the short drive for a marquee game.
There's also the game in Miami against the Hurricanes, but Calipari is also looking to go big in exhibition games. He's got TCU on the docket in Dallas and says he's in the process of securing an exhibition game against Kansas in Bud Walton.
"We're trying to get another home game, or another game, maybe in Dallas or neutral site," Calipari said. "Obviously, we play in Little Rock."
