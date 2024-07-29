Recruiting Class Review Shows Early Damage, Major Promise Late of Pittman Era
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – As coaches have openly said, when it comes to the SEC and the transfer portal, no one wants to find themselves recruiting for need. The purpose of the portal is to increase depth and create competition.
For that to happen, Arkansas needs to hit on at least five to six freshmen in each recruiting class and get them to stick around. While Sam Pittman has done a solid job of filling the roster with serviceable to great transfers from the portal, not a lot of attention has been paid publicly to how much value is being accumulated among the high school players in each class.
So, with that in mind, here's a look at how well the Razorbacks have done at keeping on track in that regard over the Pittman era. Now, to be fair, it should be noted that he had no time to pull together his first recruiting class as a late hire and his second was soured by COVID and an inability to get athletes to campus.
2020
The only freshman to do much of anything out of this class was Dominique Johnson. The 3-star from Texas was one of the lowest rated players in the class.
In his second season as a Razorback, Johnson had 646 all-purpose yards and eight touchdowns while never fumbling. Unfortunately for Arkansas, injuries plagued him. While he averaged 5.4 yards per carry, a half yard short of his average during his breakout season, Johnson never could get any momentum going and transferred to TCU.
DEFICIT: 5-6 players
OVERALL: 5-6 players
2021
Despite the difficulties created by the COVID restrictions, Pittman did find a way to land a stud and a few near-studs in this class. Clearly the best recruit of the group was kicker Cam Little who is now in the NFL.
However, in addition to Little, this class included its highest rated player AJ Green, who is now injured over at Oklahoma State, Raheim Sanders, who had one really good season before injuries got the best of him and he left for South Carolina, and Chris Paul, Jr. who put together a solid season last year to earn himself an NIL package at Ole Miss.
This is the season that class was supposed to have its most dramatic impact, and there are still a few players around who have the opportunity to make a name for themselves this year. Cam Ball will help lead the defensive line, which is one of the deepest units on the team.
Safety Jayden Johnson has steadily seen his production go up across three seasons as he tries to draw NFL interest following a season where he had 61 tackels and an interception. Wide receiver Jaedon Wilson has slowly crawled out of his shell with 200 yards receiving and a pair of touchdowns on 15 catches despite former quarterback KJ Jefferson being on the run for most of last season.
Had Arkansas been able to keep all of its key players from this class, the Hogs would have been on a proper pace to build depth. The running back room would be loaded, although injury prone, and linebacker wouldn't be nearly as much of a concern.
DEFICIT: 2-3 players
OVERALL: 7-9 players
2022
The highest rated player in this class is Isaiah Sategna. He has drawn national attention as a returner and provides depth at wide receiver in what fans hope will be a breakout year.
Arkansas found a stud in this class in 3-star receiver turned defensive back, Quincey McAdoo, but, unfortunately, a car accident abruptly ended a promising career. Rashod Dubinion, a fellow 3-star, has flashed at times as a potential workhorse back and had earned the chance to split carries with transfer Ja'Quinden Jackson.
Offensive lineman Patrick Kutas looks to overcome a difficult time last season by moving to guard as a starter and Ty Washington, who showed flashes of potential at tight end after Luke Hasz went down with injury, hopes to build of his brief stint with a full season in Bobby Petrino's offense.
While all of those have been much needed solid additions, the only proven home run hit of the class so far is long snapper Eli Stein. Most Arkansas fans have no idea who he is, which is exactly why he's the lone sure-fire hit of the group.
DEFICIT: 1-2 players
OVERALL: 8-11 players
2023
Here is where recruiting begins to pick up. Arkansas hit twice right away in this class with tight end Luke Hasz and defensive back Jaylen Braxton.
In addition, there are others who have the potential to develop into hits by this time next season. If Taylen Green has the season he hopes to have under Petrino, that opens the door for Malachi Singleton to step in as the starting quarterback in 2025.
Linebacker Brad Spence showed promise at times last year and will get a chance to prove himself in the starting role this season. Meanwhile, defensive back TJ Metcalf is currently the heir apparent to Hudson Clark.
Wide receiver Davion Dozier flashed in his freshman season also. If he can really sink his teeth into Petrino's scheme, he presents a high ceiling.
That gives Arkansas just enough from this class to potentially meet the hit rate of five to six players, making it the first of the Pittman era to truly do so if the Razorbacks can keep them out of the transfer portal.
DEFICIT: 0-1 players
OVERALL: 8-12 players
2024
Considering none of these players have appeared in a single game, it's too early to tell what Arkansas has in this class. However, several have made their way onto the depth chart, so it's worth noting.
Freshman running back Braylen Russell will most likely log the most playing time from this class. He provides a different dimension to the running back room that hasn't previously been there with his 250-pound frame.
Bentonville's CJ Brown also raised a lot of eyebrows with his surprising play at wide receiver during the spring. He's a player to watch as he gains experience throughout the season.
In addition, defensive ends Charlie Collins and Kavion Henderson, along with defensive backs Selman Bridges and Tevis Metcalf and linebacker Bradley Shaw will provide plenty of reason to keep an eye on their development throughout the season also.
DEFICIT: 0-1 players
OVERALL: 8-13 players
Conclusion
Those first two seasons of hampered recruiting really hurt Pittman and it's beginning to show. However, if he can hold onto the job for one more year and shut off the pipeline out of Fayetteville for his top players in these last two recruiting classes, there's a real chance to build depth and grow as an SEC program.
If he can't, then what progress has been made likely washes away to nearby Power Four programs and the whole cycle starts over again.
